Burchett Opens Hearing on Extreme Political Activism at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) delivered opening remarks at today’s hearing on “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past.” In his remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Burchett underscored that the National Museum of American History (NMAH) has strayed from its original purpose of teaching about the great history and heritage of the United States, instead using radical left-wing narratives and agendas to retell history. He also noted that these narratives are driven by NMAH Director Dr. Anthea Hartig, who believes that history is a “prime tool of social justice.”

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Burchett’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery:



Good morning.

We’re here today to find out how a once-proud American institution fell victim to ideological capture – and how to rescue it.

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History was opened in 1964 to instill in Americans and foreign visitors alike an appreciation of this Nation’s distinctive heritage—and to celebrate its singular story as a beacon of freedom and opportunity.

But the Museum has strayed from the original purpose for which it exists and receives federal taxpayer support. It’s become infected by a woke ideology that’s seeped into its public displays, educational materials, and planning documents.

The American story is the birth and growth of a great Nation founded on powerful ideals, of which we aim to fully achieve. But in the Museum’s current telling, history is just an ongoing power struggle between oppressors and the oppressed. Only the oppressed are celebrated—especially illegal immigrants.

The Museum promotes educational curricula that recommends teachers to avoid using the terms “illegal alien” and “illegal immigrant” while instructing them how to use the terms “gender fluidity” and “gender non-conforming.”

It hosts staff discussion groups on how museums can be used to foster social action against “white privilege” and “hetero-patriarchy.”

A Museum display even accuses Mickey Mouse of having racist origins.

The many examples of politicization at the Museum are well documented in a comprehensive report the White House Domestic Policy Council recently issued on July 4th, the Nation’s 250th Anniversary.

The report makes clear the Museum’s woke exhibits and materials reflect a broader vision held by the Museum leadership, particularly its Director, Dr. Althea Hartig, who is here with us today.

Dr. Hartig proudly takes credit for changing the Museum’s mission statement, which no longer uses the term “American history” or refers to the “infinite richness” of that history.

The Museum is now guided by an “Interpretive Plan” that ensures all topics focus on “the core issues of our time.”

Want to guess what those are?

“Race and identity,” “gender and sexuality,” “environmental change,” “immigration and migrations,” and “economic inequality” top the list.

Also, a “Center for Restorative Justice” at the Museum, created under Dr. Hartig’s watch, hosts a “decolonization working group” to “investigate historical harms that result in ongoing systemic oppression.”

To remove any doubt about her intentions, Dr. Hartig, in her own words, states that she views history as “a prime tool of social justice.”

Here is a brief, telling video. The Director of the Museum of American History, in her public remarks, repeatedly implies Americans are illegitimately occupying their own country.