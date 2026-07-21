Zoney Unveils Its Digital Signage Platform and Officially Exits Stealth Mode

Zoney Digital Signage: Simple, multi-location screen management with dynamic content, real-time updates, and no content restrictions. Zoney makes content creation simple with intuitive zone layout management and a drag-and-drop graphic designer built directly into the platform Real-world applications of Zoney digital signage across retail, dining, fitness, and storefront display environments.

Zoney is built with no limits on content, zones, or screens. It's easy to launch, manage, and scale, providing advanced features without a complicated setup.

After operating quietly while we built the product the right way, we’re excited to finally introduce Zoney publicly. It's fast to deploy, easy to manage, and designed to scale with business growth.” — Todd Katcher, Chief Product Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoney announced the public unveiling of its digital signage platform, officially stepping out of stealth mode after building and refining a flexible, scalable solution for organizations that want real-time, high-impact communication on any screen.

Zoney eliminates the technical constraints of traditional digital signage solutions. It is powerful enough for complex enterprise networks, yet simple enough for a single location. Zoney brings together cloud-based content management, an optimized media player, and app-driven integrations, making it easy for teams to launch, manage, and update digital displays across all environments and industries.

“After operating quietly while we built the product the right way, we’re excited to finally introduce Zoney publicly,” said Todd Katcher, CPO of Zoney. “Businesses don’t need another complicated tool— they need digital signage that’s fast to deploy, easy to manage, and designed to scale as needed. That’s what we built.”

The combination of simplicity and advanced features offered by the Zoney platform is unique in the industry. It is a turn-key solution with a commercial-grade media player able to handle unlimited content across unlimited zones, without the technical restrictions of other digital signage services. With a single payment and a lifetime subscription, the Zoney+ plan is the right solution for any business. For customers with their own media players, standard plans start at $10/month.

Zoney digital signage offers cutting-edge tools for businesses large and small, without restrictions, including AI Image and Video generation on all plans, over 150 apps and integrations, and the industry-first AI Menu Builder that creates editable content with a single prompt. The enterprise-level features include white-label interfaces, custom tutorials, content mapping, visual media player locations, and top-tier security and user administration.

Zoney is designed to keep screens fresh and relevant with apps and integrations that deliver real-time content—such as social feeds, calendars, dashboards, POS, and more—without constant manual updates. The team can also provide custom integrations for enterprise customers.

What Zoney Is Launching Publicly:

- Cloud-based digital signage software built for fast scheduling, real-time updates, and multi-location management.

- Lifetime Subscription including a commercial-grade media player with unlimited content, unlimited zones, unlimited users, all apps and integrations with no monthly fee.

-Apps & integrations that automate content and connect screens to the tools such as dashboards, news, media, socials and much more.

-Professional services to support rollout, installation, hardware procurement, content creation, and screen-optimized design for organizations that prefer a turn-key solution..

Zoney is now accepting new customers and partner inquiries. To learn more, explore the platform, or request pricing, visit Zoney.com.

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