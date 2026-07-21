Space Florida, UK Government Establish First Partnership Under New Florida International Fund

FARNBOROUGH, U.K.—July 21, 2026—Today, Space Florida and the UK Space Agency (UKSA) took a bold step to advance international space collaboration, committing $400,000 (matched at $200,000) during the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow. This fund will support joint projects in research, innovation, and commercialization — the first partnership executed under the Florida International Aerospace Innovation Fund (IAIF). The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed during the Farnborough International Air Show in the UK. Following the signing, Space Florida and the UKSA, as part of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), will open a formal call for projects and application period in Fall 2026. Project selections are anticipated in 2027.

The IAIF, established in 2025, is designed to accelerate global aerospace innovation by connecting Florida-based aerospace companies with international partners on collaborative projects. The fund can accept state, international, and private sector funding, and is intended to build a network of reciprocal aerospace relationships worldwide.

This partnership builds on the trade and economic cooperation MOU that Florida and the UK established in 2023, when Governor DeSantis signed a broader framework covering priority sectors across the two economies. Today's signing puts that relationship into action through the IAIF, paving the way for the kind of results-driven projects that will yield real returns for the state.

"This agreement is a direct expression of what the Florida Model is built on — the belief that the state of Florida is not just a launch location, but a launch point for the world's aerospace ambitions," said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida. "The UK brings extraordinary depth in space science, research, and commercial capability, and together, we're creating the conditions for the kind of innovation that happens when the right partners decide to build something together."

Rebecca Evernden, Director of the UK Space Agency, said: “The UK’s space sector has enormous ambition, and partnerships like this one show exactly why international collaboration is central to our plans. By joining forces with Space Florida we’re opening new doors for British companies, researchers and innovators to work on the cutting-edge projects that will define the next generation of space capabilities, services and commercial opportunities.”

Under the MOU, both parties will identify and advance joint projects in areas of mutual interest, including space transportation, satellite systems, in-space research, advanced exploration technologies and on-orbit servicing and manufacturing. The agreement establishes a framework for connecting companies, research institutions, and space entities across both regions, and co-funding arrangements, intellectual property collaboration, and coordinated commercialization.

The partnership builds upon Space Florida’s growing portfolio of international collaborations that fuel early-stage projects and emerging research that drive long-term aerospace innovation. Florida is home to the world’s busiest spaceport and a statewide ecosystem of aerospace talent and infrastructure, assets that make it a natural anchor for the kind of ground floor collaboration this fund was built to support.

The IAIF requires that funded projects involve at least one Florida-based aerospace company or organization, include an international partner such as a company, university, space agency, or research institute, and demonstrate clear potential for commercialization. Funding is competitively awarded based on merit through an expert review panel established by Space Florida and UKSA.

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Space Florida Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov

UK DSIT Media Contact

Gareth Bethell

gareth.bethell@dsit.gov.uk



About Space Florida

Space Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new ideas take off. As the state’s independent aerospace finance and development authority, Space Florida brings a mix of unrivaled experience, unmatched financial tools, and unbeatable location to the table by providing critical business financing opportunities for the aerospace industry, managing infrastructure investment in the state’s spaceport system, and facilitating research and development, workforce, education, and investment programs.

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