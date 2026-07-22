New Principled Technologies study proves real-world benefits of Dell workstations
Infographic: Engineered for power users: Faster CAD, rendering, and development workflows with Precision workstations
Hands-on test results show that Dell Pro Max mobile workstations saved time on complex simulation and graphics tests vs. devices from Lenovo and HPROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new hands on report from Principled Technologies shows how Dell Pro Max mobile workstations delivered meaningful performance advantages across engineering, creative, and development workflows—helping professionals complete demanding tasks faster and more efficiently. Two infographics illustrate the outcomes.
Key findings
Compared to comparable HP and Lenovo devices, the Dell Pro Max configurations PT tested delivered:
• Up to 107.4% more frames per second in SPECviewperf 15 real time visualization workloads (Blender, Maya, etc.), improving interactive 3D modeling responsiveness
• Up to 35.8% less time to complete CFD simulations in Ansys Fluent
• Up to 13 minutes 13 seconds faster to render a complex AutoCAD scene
• Up to 36.0% higher SPECworkstation 4 samples per second in multi application workflows, enabling smoother multitasking for design and analysis
• Consistent Cinebench multi threaded CPU advantages (up to 33.9% in some comparisons), accelerating compilation, simulation, and compute heavy workloads
The report examined multiple Dell Pro Max configurations against comparable HP and Lenovo mobile workstations. The Dell systems combined the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors with NVIDIA RTX PRO or Blackwell generation GPUs, plus faster memory options (including DDR5, CAMM2 and LP/CSODIMM variants) and high speed SSDs to achieve the gains PT saw in testing.
Why it matters
Faster rendering, simulation, and visualization reduce wait time and can unlock compounding productivity gains for teams that repeat these tasks daily. When design reviews finish sooner, iteration cycles accelerate, and when engineering simulations complete more quickly, teams can shorten time to decision and delivery.
About the Dell workstations PT tested
Dell Pro Max systems target creators, engineers, and power users who require on device performance for complex modeling, simulation, and AI enhanced workloads. Available in a range of displays from 14 to 18 inches—and equipped with high-performance hardware—Dell Pro Max systems are built for productivity anywhere.
About the testing
Principled Technologies ran industry-standard benchmarks (SPECviewperf 15, SPECworkstation 4, Cinebench 2024, and Cinebench 2026) alongside real world tests in applications such as AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS, Ansys Fluent, Oracle Crystal Ball, Adobe Premiere, and DaVinci Resolve. The report highlights both synthetic benchmark wins and measurable, task level time savings relevant to professionals.
Dell Technologies commissioned this Principled Technologies study. For more information, see the Principled Technologies report, Dell Pro Max: Power your toughest workflows, the power user infographic, or the engineering infographic.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
press@principledtechnologies.com
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