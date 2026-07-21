Beyond Disdain To Release Sophomore Album 'Till Death Parts Us' August 21st via Retro Modern Records

Beyond Disdain's second album "Till Death Parts Us" arrives August 21, 2026 on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. The death-and-the-maiden artwork of "Till Death Parts Us" carries the album's themes of grief, love, and loss across all 18 tracks. Beyond Disdain vocalist Selene Calder. The band has passed 20 million streams in its first year ahead of the new album's August 21 release.

The Miami hard rock band follows 20 million first-year streams with an 18-track sophomore album; pre-saves are open now ahead of the August 21 release.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retro Modern Records and Beyond Disdain today announced “ Till Death Parts Us ,” the band’s second full-length album, arriving on all major streaming platforms Friday, August 21, 2026. The 18-track record is the Miami hard rock outfit’s most ambitious release to date and is available to pre-save now at https://hypeddit.com/beyonddisdain/till-death-parts-us-pre-save Beyond Disdain broke out one year ago with the hit single “Everything We Gave,” which introduced the band’s blend of heavy riffs and haunting vocals to listeners worldwide. A self-titled debut album and the “Bleeding Ever After” EP followed, and in its first year the band has passed 20 million streams across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other platforms, with hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify alone.“Till Death Parts Us” pushes that momentum into darker, more cinematic territory. Across its 18 tracks, the album confronts grief, memory, loss, obsession, and survival, drawing on the early-2000s hard rock and alternative metal tradition of bands like Paramore, Evanescence, Flyleaf, Breaking Benjamin, and Chevelle while sharpening the sound that fans have streamed in the millions over the past year.“We’ve been thrilled by the outpouring of support for this project,” said Trevor Anderson, co-producer of Beyond Disdain. “This is the music we grew up listening to. Beyond Disdain has been a passion project going all the way back to middle school, when the band first started with us making songs together as friends in Garage Band. To see it connect with this many people in a single year is humbling. We’re so excited to share ‘Till Death Parts Us’ with the world and our fans and have poured our hearts and souls into the tracks.”Fans who pre-save the album will have the full record delivered to their libraries on release day. The band will also be releasing Vinyls & CDs for pre-sale shortly in advance of the release and early access at https://retromodernlabel.com/coming-soon/beyond-disdain/till-death-parts-us/ The announcement arrives alongside the album’s first visuals, which can be viewed on the band’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts. Additional videos and announcements will roll out leading up to release week.About Beyond DisdainBeyond Disdain is a hard rock band from Miami, Florida. The band is a callback to the music the band grew up with inspired by the early 2000s nu/alternative metal and rock movement. The band has amassed more than 20 million cross-platform streams since debuting in 2025 with the single “Everything We Gave,” followed by a self-titled debut album and the “Bleeding Ever After” EP. “Till Death Parts Us,” the band’s second album, is out August 21, 2026.About Retro Modern RecordsRetro Modern Records is an independent record label headquartered in Miami, Florida, at 4000 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Suite 470, Coral Gables, FL 33146. The label develops a broad portfolio of artists across genres and provides music marketing services alongside worldwide releases, distribution, and artist campaigns. For more information, visit retromodernlabel.com.

Till Death Parts Us | Beyond Disdain | Sophmore Album Teaser

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