Concierge Auctions: Historic Lower Bel Air Estate Overlooking Bel-Air Country Club Pending Sale at Auction in 56 Days

Modernized 1930s home with resort-style amenities and golf course frontage sold in partnership with Douglas Elliman Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that 10950 Bellagio Road, a historic Lower Bel Air estate overlooking the famed Bel-Air Country Club, is pending sale for $10.7M in just 56 days of auction marketing. Offered in cooperation with Trey Alligood of The Alligood Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the estate blends timeless craftsmanship with modern luxury in one of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods.

“The world’s most exceptional properties deserve a process that inspires competition amongst the right buyers,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By concentrating global demand within a defined timeframe, our platform created the urgency and transparency, ultimately unlocking true market value. The Bellagio Road estate is another prime example of how auctions complement traditional marketing efforts, bringing sellers and qualified buyers together to achieve a successful outcome.”

The sale adds to Concierge Auctions’ growing track record throughout the greater Los Angeles area. This includes the recent sale of The Crown Bel Air, a once-in-a-generation assemblage of nine properties and seven homes in prime Bel Air that sold for $66.2 million. Concierge Auctions also holds the international record for the sale of The One, also in Bel Air, which remains the most expensive residence ever sold at auction at $141 million.

"Exceptional homes often attract admiration long before they attract action,” said Alligood. “Throughout our extensive marketing campaign, we saw tremendous interest in the estate. The auction simply established a definitive opportunity to purchase it. When buyers know a remarkable property will sell on a specific date, they’re far more likely to step forward and compete."

Originally constructed in 1930 and thoughtfully reimagined through a major expansion completed in 2022, 10950 Bellagio Road occupies a coveted position overlooking the 15th fairway of the Bel-Air Country Club. Set behind gates on meticulously landscaped grounds, the estate pairs timeless architecture with modern luxury, featuring expansive entertaining spaces, a newly completed primary suite, a chef's kitchen anchored by a La Cornue range, a custom wine cellar, library, media room, office, guest accommodations, and multiple terraces designed to capture sweeping views of the fairways, canyons, and treetops.

Located moments from the Bel-Air Country Club and minutes from Beverly Hills, Brentwood, the Sunset Strip, and the Getty Center, the estate offers unparalleled access to Los Angeles' premier dining, shopping, cultural destinations, and outdoor recreation.

Images of the properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to Gavin Cater.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

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