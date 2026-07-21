AMFS 2026 reinforces Morocco’s role in regional maritime security and enduring U.S. partnership

RABAT, Morocco (July 21, 2026)— Senior leaders from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces met during the African Maritime Forces Summit 2026 to reinforce a nearly 250-year relationship and discuss shared maritime security priorities across North Africa and the broader maritime domain.

Morocco co-hosted this year’s summit with U.S. Naval Forces, Europe and Africa and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, bringing together African maritime leaders and international partners to discuss practical approaches to piracy, illicit trafficking, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, smuggling, terrorism and other transnational threats affecting African waters.

The meeting highlighted Morocco’s position as a key maritime partner at the crossroads of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. That geography gives Morocco an important role in supporting secure sea lanes, regional stability and cooperation among nations facing common challenges in and around African waters.

“Morocco’s leadership at AMFS reflects a relationship built over nearly 250 years and sustained through trust, professional exchange and practical cooperation. That foundation allows our forces to work together on the maritime security challenges affecting North Africa and the wider region,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa.

The U.S.-Morocco relationship carries historic weight, with a friendship that began in 1777, when Morocco became the first country to recognize the United States. Nearly 250 years later, the relationship continues through military cooperation, professional exchanges and shared efforts to address security challenges that affect regional and global stability.

During AMFS 2026, Moroccan and U.S. leaders discussed how maritime security depends on capable forces, trusted relationships and coordination before a crisis occurs. The summit’s interactive format provided leaders an opportunity to work through realistic scenarios, exchange lessons, and identify ways to improve cooperation beyond the summit itself.

Morocco’s role as co-host underscored AMFS 2026’s central message: maritime security is strongest when partners build trust, share responsibility, and work together toward practical solutions.