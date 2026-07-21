Uncertain Path Leads NCNG Officer to Cyber Career

A native of Leesburg, Virginia, Paynter has served in the North Carolina National Guard for six years. As a traditional Guardsman assigned to the North Carolina National Guard, he balances military service with a civilian cybersecurity career at a local bank. This summer, he is sharpening those skills while participating in Cyber Shield 2026, the Department of Defense’s premier unclassified cyber defense exercise.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in information technology from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, and completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Paynter knew he wanted to serve as an officer. What he didn’t know was which military occupational specialty would best suit his interests. Initially undecided, Paynter found guidance from someone close to him.

“I’ve always been interested in computers and technology,” Paynter said. “My father-in-law worked in cybersecurity, and he encouraged me to do the same.”

With a strong technological background and encouragement from family, cyber operations quickly became the clear choice. Although coding and network security presented a steep learning curve, Paynter embraced the challenge, recognizing the growing importance of defending critical systems against evolving cyber threats.

Paynter said math was never his favorite subject, but he committed himself to learning the skills necessary to succeed in cybersecurity. Through persistence and hard work, he developed the technical expertise required to excel in both military and civilian environments.

Today, Paynter specializes in offensive cyber operations, identifying vulnerabilities and strengthening networks before adversaries can exploit them. The mission mirrors the work he performs at his civilian job, allowing him to continuously build experience across both careers.

Participating in his third Cyber Shield exercise, Paynter shares experience working alongside service members from across the United States and partner nations. During Cyber Shield, he is able to apply real-world scenarios to improve cyber readiness while expanding his technical knowledge.

“This is my first time being on the planning team, which is the red team,” Paynter said. “We plan all the attacks and techniques that will be used during the Cyber Shield exercise.”

For Paynter, the uncertainty he once felt has been replaced with confidence. What began as an undecided path after college has become a rewarding career dedicated to protecting critical networks, both in uniform and beyond.