USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 20-24 JULY 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team, Help protect your team by sharing this critical on- and off-duty safety guidance across your commands and organizations today.

TAIL ROTOR STRIKES

An experienced Black Hawk crew set out for routine confined-area training under ideal skies. But on their fourth approach, dangerous mutual assumptions and a visual illusion created a critical blind spot. With everyone focused on the nose, the aircraft drifted into the tree line, resulting in a tail rotor strike. Read the full article to discover the crucial crew coordination breakdowns behind this near-catastrophe and the vital safety lessons that could save your next mission. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8279/Close-Quarters-Close-Call?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

FOLLOWING PROCEDURES

A single bypassed checklist step can trigger immediate disaster. See how an unsecured tool sparked a deadly silo explosion, launching a 9-megaton nuclear warhead into the Arkansas sky, and why strict compliance is your ultimate line of defense. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8280/The-9-Megaton-Near-Miss?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

RANGE COMPLACENCY

Is "that’s how we've always done it" putting your Soldiers at risk? Discover how a leader's range visit during hand grenade qualification halted a dangerous shortcut before it turned deadly, and why being engaged is a safeguard against complacency. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8281/Everyone-is-a-Range-Safety?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

WATER-RELATED ACTIVITIES: HOW WILL YOUR REEL END?

Water emergencies happen in seconds. This powerful video shows how quickly a fun outing can turn tragic, proving why wearing a personal flotation device is the single most important choice you can make to ensure your "reel" has a happy ending. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/576/how-will-your-reel-end-water-related-activities

DRIVER BATTLE DRILLS

When the terrain turns treacherous and visibility drops, hesitation is not an option. Adverse conditions demand immediate, disciplined reactions. This printable leader’s card provides step-by-step battle drills to help you manage risk and ensure your Soldiers operate their tactical vehicles safely. Click the link below to download the guide to master your next movement. https://safety.army.mil/Portals/0/Documents/ON-DUTY/GOVERNMENTMOTORVEHICLE/Standard/Battle_Drills_for_Driving_Through_Adverse_Terrain_and_Weather.pdf?ver=2ayQiqhmiaskUWcbwDHAFA%3d%3d

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