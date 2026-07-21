On the Road in Colorado and Utah: Ambassador Greer Highlights How Tariffs are Delivering for American Ranchers, Workers, and Manufacturers

WASHINGTON – Traveling across Colorado and Utah last week, Ambassador Jamieson Greer met with American ranchers, workers, and manufacturers and toured a range of facilities, from the nation's leading manufacturer of home and gun safes to a six-generation, family-owned farm.

While in Utah, Carson Jorgensen, who is a sixth-generation American rancher, spoke with Ambassador Greer about the importance of protecting American jobs and production and how President Trump’s tariff program is strengthening the competitiveness of American farmers and ranchers. Watch the full video here .

Here are some of the highlights:

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