Now the Most Commonly-Used Productivity Tools Are United in One App

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GMJP Launches Flowist, One App Combining Note Taking, Task Planning, Habit Tracking, and More Into One App for Professionals, Families, and Students

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMJP LLC today announced the release of Flowist, a powerful, privacy-first productivity workspace designed to eliminate "app fatigue." By consolidating note-taking, task management, deep-focus tools, and specialized planning features into a single, lightning-fast interface, Flowist allows users—from the boardroom to the home office to the classroom—to reclaim their focus and move seamlessly from idea to execution.In a fragmented digital landscape, Flowist offers a unified, distraction-free environment that works entirely offline. Whether you are an attorney organizing case notes, a developer managing code snippets, a creative professional drafting project timelines, an entrepreneur mapping out your next venture, an overwhelmed stay-at-home professional balancing domestic and personal tasks, or a student navigating the demands of coursework, Flowist is the single workspace designed to handle it all.“The modern digital workspace is cluttered with friction,” said Mustafa Bugti, founder of GMJP and developer of Flowist. “We built Flowist to be the last productivity app you’ll ever need. By removing the need to jump between five different apps to get one day’s work done, we are giving people back their time and their headspace.”The All-in-One Productivity EcosystemFlowist replaces a suite of standalone apps with a cohesive, feature-rich toolkit:- Notes & Smart Journal: A rich-text editor with ⁠/⁠ command functionality for structured documentation, meeting notes, and daily journaling.- Integrated Task Management: Manage checklists, subtasks, and deadlines. Turn any note into an actionable task instantly.- Deep Focus: Built-in Pomodoro timer and session history to keep users in "flow state" without needing a separate app.- Prioritization & Habit Tracking: Built-in Eisenhower Matrix for urgent task management and a dedicated habit tracker to maintain consistency.- Visual & Technical Tools: Includes a Sketch Pad for brainstorming, a Code Editor with syntax highlighting for developers, and Quick/Sticky Notes for fleeting ideas.- Connected Workflow: Use ⁠@⁠ mentions to link notes, tasks, and projects, creating a living knowledge base.Privacy as a StandardFlowist takes a radical approach to digital security: it remembers nothing about you. All data is stored locally on the device, secured with biometric authentication. There is no account creation, no data mining, and no reliance on cloud connectivity.AvailabilityFlowist is available for download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . Designed for those who demand speed, privacy, and an uncluttered workspace, it is the ultimate tool for capture, organization, and execution.For more information, please visit https://flowist.me About GMJP LLCGMJP LLC is a technology and creative venture firm dedicated to building intuitive, privacy-focused software solutions that simplify professional and personal workflows.

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