Ambassador Greer Signs the U.S.-Jordan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade

WASHINGTON – Today, Ambassador Greer joined Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah in signing the United States–Jordan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade.

“President Trump is deepening our economic and strategic partnerships in the Middle East, reaching deals to unlock new opportunities for American exporters,” said Ambassador Greer. “Today’s signing secures substantial purchases of U.S. goods and eliminates barriers facing American workers and manufacturers. I thank my counterparts from Jordan for their commitment to achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States, particularly as we face common threats in the region.”

To read the text of the United States-Jordan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, click here . To read the tariff schedule, click here .

To read the Fact Sheet, click here .





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