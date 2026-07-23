Rosa Lee Boutique Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award

ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosa Lee Boutique, a women’s clothing store in Anniston offering apparel, jewelry, shoes, hats, and accessories, has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the boutique’s creative approach to fashion and its role as a local destination for women looking for pieces that feel personal, expressive, and easy to wear.Rosa Lee Boutique blends the warmth of a neighborhood shop with the originality of a maker-led brand. The boutique offers women’s clothing in regular and plus sizes, along with shoes, hats, jewelry and accessories that help customers build a complete look. Their slogan, “Rosa Lee boutique…not just shopping, it's an experience,” reflects the heart of the business and the care behind its selections.A defining part of Rosa Lee’s identity is its in-house jewelry. Rather than relying only on ready-made accessories, the boutique designs and creates its own pieces, giving customers access to items with a signature look and local personality. Shoppers can visit the Anniston storefront or connect with the boutique online through its Facebook community, extending Rosa Lee’s reach beyond downtown while keeping its customer relationships personal.“We are honored to receive this award and grateful for every customer who supports Rosa Lee,” said a Rosa Lee Boutique team member. “Our goal has always been to help women express themselves through pieces that feel creative, meaningful, and true to who they are.”The 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award reflects Rosa Lee Boutique’s continued commitment to style, creativity, and connection. As the boutique grows, it remains focused on offering fashion that feels approachable, distinctive, and rooted in the Anniston community.For more information, click here.

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