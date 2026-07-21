Paynes Plumbing & Electric Launches New Website for its Knoxville Plumbing Services

Paynes Plumbing & Electric John "JP" Paynes

Paynes Plumbing & Electric, a Knoxville plumber and electrician, unveils a new website covering eight East Tennessee counties.

I wanted people to see right away that we're Knoxville-based and that we bring that same crew out to every county we serve.” — John “JP” Payne, Owner and Plumber at Paynes Plumbing & Electric

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paynes Plumbing & Electric , a Knoxville plumber serving homeowners and businesses across East Tennessee, has launched a redesigned website built to make its full range of services and its service area easier to find. The new site clearly lays out the company's plumbing, septic and drain, and electrical services alongside the counties and cities it serves from its headquarters in Knoxville, along with its free estimates, no travel fee, and 24/7 emergency service.One Call for Plumbing in Knoxville and Across Knox CountyFor homeowners across Knox County and the surrounding region, a single project can often touch both plumbing and electrical work at once, from a water heater replacement to a bathroom remodel that requires new wiring alongside new pipe.A homeowner dealing with a failed sump pump wired into a finished basement, for example, no longer needs to schedule a plumber for the pump and a separate electrician for the wiring it runs through. Coordinating two separate contractors for jobs like these has traditionally meant two estimates, two schedules, and two invoices.Paynes Plumbing and Electric's dual licensing in plumbing, septic, and electrical work lets residential and commercial plumbing customers make one call instead. That dual licensing, covering both plumbing and septic work under separate state credentials rather than a single general permit, is paired with free estimates and no travel fee for every call, whether the job turns out to be a quick repair or a larger installation.That single-crew model also means the same technicians who handle a plumbing call are trained to flag related electrical issues on the spot, rather than requiring a homeowner to notice a problem and schedule a second visit. The updated website was built to put that combined service offering front and center, alongside the company's East Tennessee electrical services, rather than leaving it buried across separate pages the way many contractor sites do.Knoxville Headquarters Anchors Service Across Eight CountiesThe new website organizes the company's offerings by service line. Emergency plumbing, septic, and drain service is available 24/7 for burst pipes, major leaks, overflowing fixtures, and other urgent issues, with no additional charge for after-hours calls.Drain cleaning addresses slow or clogged lines caused by grease, buildup, hair, and debris. Septic services cover tank installation and repair, drain field work, grinder pump repair, and routine septic tank pumping. Water heater service spans traditional storage, tankless, electric, gas, and hybrid systems, and slab leak detection uses both trenchless and traditional methods to locate and repair leaks under a foundation without unnecessary demolition.A dedicated service area page lists Knox County as the company's home base, with coverage extending into Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane, Sevier, Jefferson, Grainger, and Union counties. Cities and towns served include Farragut, Karns, Halls, Maryville, Alcoa, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge, among others.Every job in every one of those communities is still dispatched from the company's physical office at 7031 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville, a point the new website was specifically designed to make clear rather than leaving customers to guess whether they are dealing with a local company or an out-of-area call center. That Knoxville address, rather than a P.O. box or an out-of-state call center, is the point every technician and truck operates out of for calls throughout the eight-county service area.Owner John Payne on Staying Rooted in KnoxvilleJohn “JP” Payne, owner and plumber at Paynes Plumbing & Electric, started the company after working as a plumber for a larger company, where he grew uncomfortable quoting rates he considered unfair to customers who had few other options. He and his wife, Katlin, built Paynes Plumbing & Electric from a single truck into a full-service plumbing and electrical operation with a growing fleet and team of licensed technicians, all while keeping the business headquartered in Knoxville.That growth is reflected in the new website's service structure, which groups plumbing, septic and drain, and electrical work together rather than presenting them as separate business lines."I wanted people to see right away that we're Knoxville-based and that we bring that same crew out to every county we serve," said John Payne, Owner and Plumber at Paynes Plumbing & Electric.The redesign comes as the company continues expanding its fleet and technician team to keep pace with demand across its service area. Paynes Plumbing & Electric holds Tennessee plumbing license #4840 and septic license #13837, and offers free estimates with no travel fee for both residential and commercial customers, along with a satisfaction guarantee on completed work.It also offers financing to customers through Wisetack, including rates from 0% APR with no hidden fees, is also detailed on the new site for customers planning larger plumbing or electrical projects. The company currently holds a 4.8 Google rating across 193 reviews and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.About Paynes Plumbing & ElectricPaynes Plumbing & Electric is a family-owned Knoxville plumbing company providing plumbing, septic and drain, and electrical services throughout Knox County and the surrounding East Tennessee counties of Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane, Sevier, Jefferson, Grainger, and Union. The company was founded by John and Katlin Payne. More information, including free plumbing estimate requests , is available at https://paynesplumbing865.com/contact/

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