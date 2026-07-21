County to host virtual public meeting on Chaparral trail project

Doña Ana County invites Chaparral residents to attend a virtual public meeting to learn about the proposed McCombs Road and Amparo Road Multi-Use Trail Project. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. MDT on Thursday, July 30, via Zoom. To join the meeting: Visit bit.ly/3t5aptw

Or enter Zoom Meeting ID: 950 6168 0096 in the Zoom app. During the one-hour meeting, County staff and project consultants will present the proposed design for new multi-use trail segments along McCombs Road and Amparo Road, improvements to the existing trail network and the Lisa Drive beautification project. Attendees will also learn how community feedback has helped shape the proposed design and have an opportunity to ask questions. The project is designed to improve connectivity, safety and accessibility for pedestrians, bicyclists and other trail users in the Chaparral community. For more information, contact Sabrina Schrader at 575-525-6104 or sabrinas@donaana.gov.

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