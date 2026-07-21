SLED Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Greenville County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the early morning on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in Greenville County.

Two Greenville Police Department officers were working extra duty as security overnight at the Acuarius Nightclub on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, SC. The officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot outside of the club and encountered an armed man. During the encounter, one officer discharged a service weapon. No one was shot. The armed man was taken into police custody. SLED was requested to investigate the officer involved shooting by the Greenville Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Greenville County is the 21st officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026. This is the 1st officer involved shooting for the Greenville Police Department this year. Please note that an incident on Monday, April 13, 2026, was originally investigated as an officer involved shooting, however, during the course of SLED’s investigation, it was determined that incident was not an OIS.

In 2025, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department had 1 officer involved shooting last year.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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