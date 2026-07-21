ALE-8-ONE BRINGS BACK LAST SUMMER’S TROPICAL SENSATION PAWPAW ALE-8

ALE-8-ONE BRINGS PAWPAW ALE-8

The Kentucky Banana Makes Landfall in the Bluegrass and Beyond This Week

With it being Ale-8’s 100th birthday, we wanted to expand this popular pawpaw treat beyond the shores of Kentucky into the surrounding states.” — Sean Wachsman, VP of Marketing Ale-8-One

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ale-8-One’s tropical fan favorite, Pawpaw Ale-8, returned to shelves this week across the Commonwealth and the surrounding region. A limited release, Pawpaw Ale-8 is a crystal-clear soda inspired by locally sourced pawpaw — Kentucky’s only native tropical fruit. Referred to as the “Kentucky Banana,” the pawpaw is a legendary cultural pillar, popular in Appalachia dating back to regional Native American tribes. In collaboration with Kentucky State University, who operate the only full-time pawpaw research program in the world, Ale-8-One aimed to capture the best of this Kentucky treat that is made with real sugar, natural flavors and no dyes.Hitting shelves just ahead of Ale-8-One Day, Ale-8’s centenni-ale celebration on August 1st in downtown Winchester, KY, Pawpaw Ale-8 will also be available to fans who join the 100-year-old soda manufacturer to ring in this very special birthday.“The fans spoke last year grabbing all of the Pawpaw Ale-8 they could get after tasting this Kentucky tropical sensation,” said Sean Wachsman, VP of Marketing Ale-8-One. “With it being Ale-8’s 100th birthday, we wanted to expand this popular pawpaw treat beyond the shores of Kentucky into the surrounding states.”Available in 4-packs at most major retailers and specialty partners, supplies of this summer flavor winner are only available for a limited time. Pawpaw will also be available on fountain exclusively at renowned Kentucky Chef Ouita Michel’s Windy Corner Market in Lexington, Ky. Pawpaw Ale-8 debuted in July of 2025 to tremendous success, selling out within weeks across the region and garnering rave reviews from consumers and press.Visit http://Ale-8-One.com or follow @ale8one on social to find a retailer near you and to stay updated on new products and the entire Ale-8-One portfolio of flavors.About Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One’s secret formula. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky and surrounding states, nationwide online, at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, and at Fresh Markets. Ale-8-One is a founding member of the Kentucky Proud Program. www.ale8one.com @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.Media Inquiries: press@hgprinc.com

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