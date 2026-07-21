Smart Data Solutions Unveils New Digital Experience Reflecting Its AI-Native Vision for Connected Healthcare Operations

Reflecting the organization’s mission to make healthcare efficient with AI and automation, the new website offers a clearer view of the platform and approach.

Our refreshed digital experience reflects how we help clients approach that challenge every day: by creating cleaner inputs, trusted intelligence, and connected workflows that scale.” — April Gill, CCO Smart Data Solutions

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a healthcare technology company helping health plans, TPAs, providers, and healthcare partners automate complex administrative operations, today unveiled a new digital experience that reflects the company’s evolution into an AI-Native healthcare operations platform designed to help health plans, TPAs, providers and healthcare partners reduce fragmentation, connect and automate workflows and operate with greater intelligence.

The new website reflects how Smart Data Solutions has evolved and how the company is sharpening the way it communicates its role in modern healthcare operations. The new experience gives healthcare leaders a clearer view of the AI-Native Platform capabilities, solutions, and approach to helping organizations reduce administrative friction, strengthen operational efficiency, and create more connected workflows.

Despite decades of investment in healthcare technology, many organizations still struggle with the same operational challenges: disconnected systems, fragmented data, manual workarounds, and workflows that cannot keep pace with growing volume and complexity. The result is administrative friction that slows decisions, increases cost, and limits scalability.

The new Smart Data Solutions experience is built around that reality. Its focus is on how healthcare organizations think beyond isolated tools and focus on connected operations, where intake, intelligence, workflow automation, and operational support work together with greater consistency and control. As healthcare organizations prepare for a new generation of AI-enabled operations, Smart Data Solutions believes success will depend less on adding new technologies and more on connecting the systems, data and workflows organizations already rely on.

“Healthcare organizations aren’t short on technology. They're short on connected operations. Too often, systems, data, and workflows operate independently instead of together,” said April Gill, CCO at Smart Data Solutions. “Our refreshed digital experience reflects how we help clients approach that challenge every day: by creating cleaner inputs, trusted intelligence, and connected workflows that scale.”

Unlike organizations that focus on isolated point solutions, Smart Data Solutions brings together intelligent intake, connectivity, document intelligence, workflow automation, and support on a unified AI-Native platform. By structuring, validating, and orchestrating information before it reaches downstream systems, organizations can improve efficiency while building a more resilient operational foundation.

The new website highlights the solutions across digital mailroom, clearinghouse, document intelligence, intelligent connectivity, intelligent operations, and workflow automation. It also introduces a clearer way to understand the company’s approach to healthcare automation: building operations on trusted data, connected workflows, and intelligence that supports action from the start.

The refreshed experience is designed for health plans, TPAs, providers, health tech partners, and healthcare operations leaders looking for practical ways to reduce fragmentation, improve accuracy, and support more resilient operations at scale.

“This launch is an important milestone because it better reflects who Smart Data Solutions is today,” said Mark Fidow, CTO at Smart Data Solutions. “It gives clients, prospects, partners, and employees a stronger view of our AI-Native capabilities and the future we are helping shape for healthcare operations.”

Healthcare leaders can explore the new Smart Data Solutions experience at www.sdata.us.

ABOUT SMART DATA SOLUTIONS

Smart Data Solutions is a healthcare technology company helping organizations transform healthcare operations through intelligent automation and AI. Built on a unified AI-Native Platform, Smart Data Solutions connects intake, data, intelligence, and workflow to reduce administrative friction, improve interoperability and enable operational scale.

Today, the platform supports more than 600 healthcare organizations through a portfolio of solutions including Digital Mailroom, Document Intelligence, Clearinghouse, Intelligent Connectivity, and Intelligent Operations which allow healthcare organizations to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and operate with confidence.

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