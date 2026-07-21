Sipe Center’s Free Summer Movie Series Continues!

Beat the heat at Sipe Center with this week’s free kids’ movies! This week we will have Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on Wednesday at 10:30 am & 1:30 pm and How to Train Your Dragon (2025) on Thursday at 12:30 pm & 3:30 pm.

Sipe Center doors will open 30 minutes before scheduled showtimes. Tickets are not available in advance and will be general admission with first come, first served seating. Outside food and drink are not allowed in the theater including water bottles, travel mugs etc.

Please note we have updated our group policy this year which can be found here along with other details about our Summer Cinema Series. Don’t forget to pick up your Kid’s Combo – drink, popcorn, & fruit snacks – for just $4.90 + tax on your way in!