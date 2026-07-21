Public hearing set for July 28 on Aspirus Health's closure of the Lake View Silver Bay Clinic

News Release

July 21, 2026

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, on Aspirus Health's closure of the Lake View Silver Bay Clinic. The hearing will be held at the Aspirus Health Lake View Two Harbors Clinic located at 325 11th Ave., Two Harbors, MN 55616.

According to the filed submissions, the Aspirus Health Lake View Silver Bay Clinic will close on Dec. 31 with all future clinic visits, labs and radiology relocated to the Lake View Two Harbors Clinic.

The change-in-service hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services. It will include both in-person and virtual attendance options. Community members interested in joining the public hearing virtually may do so via the Microsoft Teams event Aspirus Silver Bay Clinic Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 using the access code 364 081 444#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for submitting public comment, can be found on the Aspirus Lake View Silver Bay Clinic Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, Governor Tim Walz signed legislation passed by the Minnesota Legislature (Minnesota Statutes 144.555) requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Since that legislation was enacted, MDH public hearings for change-in-service requests have provided opportunities for voices from communities most impacted to be heard.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

Garry.Bowman@state.mn.us