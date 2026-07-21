AZ and the Fix for AI

Professional Language Models, Inc. (PLM, Inc.) today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with legendary hip-hop artist AZ

My PLM living, queryable digital asset, built from my knowledge, my words, my truth, with no scraping, no hallucinations.” — Anthony AZ Cruz

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Language Models , Inc. (PLM, Inc.) today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership with legendary hip-hop artist AZ , who has officially joined the company as a founding partner and part-owner of PLMMarket.com. The announcement, broadcast to AZ's 1.4 million social media followers, launches a nationwide search for 100 experts and visionaries to become the founding architects of the Decentralized Intelligence Economy — and has already driven a surge in user registrations on the platform."The Fix for AI": Reclaiming OwnershipIn a powerful video statement, AZ drew on his 30-year legacy in hip-hop — including foundational work on Illmatic, Doe or Die, and The Firm — to frame the current AI landscape as an exploitation of creators. "Artificial intelligence have been feeding off our thoughts, our stories, our lyrics, our legacy, paying nothing. They call it progress, I call it theft. It's time for a fix," he declared.AZ made his new role unambiguous: "I'm not just an artist anymore. I'm a founding partner at the plmmarket.com. I'm not just a client, I'm one of the owners." His message to creators was equally direct: "Your expertise trained AI for free for a decade. That ends today."The Search for the "First 100"Identifying himself as the platform's first flagship expert — "Number 001" — AZ issued an open call to professionals and creators across all industries. "We are recruiting the first 100 experts, artists, and visionaries to take their power back," he announced, urging his audience to "visit plmmarket.com and join the decentralized intelligence economy. Let's win together.""Having AZ join us as a founding partner is a massive validation of our mission," said Brad Jones, Founder of PLM, Inc. "His ability to mobilize 1.4 million followers and speak truth to power is exactly the catalyst we need to find the first 100 experts who will define the future of compensated, decentralized AI."A New Asset Class for the Digital AgePLMMarket.com operates as an expert economy where professionals create and monetize specialized Professional Language Models (PLMs) — precision instruments built on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). AZ described his own PLM as a "living, queryable digital asset, built from my knowledge, my words, my truth," with "no scraping, no hallucinations." Every answer is cited directly back to the expert's source material. When frontier AI systems draw upon registered expertise, a royalty event is triggered. Revenue flows transparently: 70% to the knowledge creator, 20% to the node provider, and 10% to the platform, settled via micropayments. "When you query my PLM, you're taken directly to the source," AZ explained. "And the best part, the artists get paid every single time."The Agentic Sales InfrastructureFor the selected 100 experts, the PLM Network transforms static knowledge into an active, revenue-generating business asset. Powered by a dedicated Windows Server environment and the local reasoning capabilities of the Tier 2 Sqwibbl agent, the system provides 24/7 contextual answers, processes micro-transactions for proprietary insights, and autonomously qualifies leads — delivering pre-sold clients directly to the professional. "Intelligence is like a tree," said Philip Bridgeman, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at PLM, Inc. "Human expertise, captured as PLMs, is the root system. AZ's partnership helps us rapidly expand that root system."Professionals and creators interested in the "First 100" initiative can apply directly atPLMMarket.com.About Professional Language Models, Inc.Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, PLM, Inc. is the creator of the PLM Network and the Decentralized Intelligence Economy, connecting verified human expertise with frontier AI through Collaborative Superintelligence.Media Contacts:Brad Jones, Founder — bpjones@plmmarket.comPhilip Bridgeman, Co-Founder & CIO — pbridgeman@plmmarket.comLearn more at plmmarket.com and sqwibbl.ai

The Fix For AI by AZ

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