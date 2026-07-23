Housing Solutions Earns 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Housing Solutions, a family-owned remodeling company serving Hillsborough, Chapel Hill, Durham, Carrboro, Raleigh, Mebane, and surrounding communities, has earned a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award, recognizing its thoughtful approach to home renovation and its commitment to helping homeowners create spaces that work beautifully for real life.Founded by owner and president Ryan Holden, Housing Solutions brings planning, craftsmanship, and clear communication together under one roof. The company handles a wide range of residential projects, including kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, screened porches, whole-house updates, additions, decks, built-ins, siding, windows, doors, exterior trim, flooring, and semi-custom cabinets. With more than three decades of combined team experience, Housing Solutions has built its reputation on careful coordination, responsive service, and work that respects both the homeowner’s vision and the home itself.“Remodeling is personal because people are trusting us with the place they live every day,” said Holden. “Our goal is to make the process feel organized, honest, and manageable from the first conversation to the final walk-through. This award means a lot because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the pride our team takes in doing the job well.”The company’s slogan, “Love Where You Live,” reflects a practical philosophy: great remodeling is not just about new finishes or updated layouts. It is about making a home easier to enjoy, easier to use, and better suited to the people inside it. The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award highlights the values behind that work, including integrity, craftsmanship, communication, and peace of mind. As Housing Solutions continues serving homeowners across the Triangle and surrounding areas, the recognition reinforces its ongoing commitment to building spaces that feel as good as they look.For more info, click here.

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