Landmark Industries Actively Seeking Investment Opportunities in the Home Services Industry

VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Landmark Industries , an investment company focused on the home services industry, is actively seeking acquisition opportunities.Backed by family offices and high-net-worth individuals with a strong track record of building industry-leading field services companies, Landmark brings a flexible, hassle-free approach to business-building and partnership.“Our family capital base frees us from the constraints of institutional funds. It’s a huge strength and differentiator for us. It means we can shape each partnership around a business owner’s unique goals, and do right by the companies we partner with,” said company management.Landmark seeks to partner with companies that have built deep employee and customer relationships — and helps them do more of what already works.“Drawing on our C-suite and Board-level experience in the home services industry, we’re uniquely positioned to add value in a few specific areas: hiring & employee retention, finance & data analytics, technology & AI, and M&A & new branch openings,” added management.Landmark is actively seeking new acquisition and investment opportunities, and welcomes outreach from business owners, intermediaries, and anyone else with an opportunity or introduction to share.“Serving families and providing such essential services is the ultimate form of community leadership. It’s why we’re so fired up — and why we’re eager to build something big that business owners, employees, and customers are proud to be part of.”**

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