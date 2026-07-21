Brown Doubles Down on Hitting Sununu For His Lack of Transparency Over the Epstein Files Scott Brown: “Why did [John Sununu] lie, and what else is he lying about?” After last week’s report from the Washington Post showed U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu caught in a lie about visiting Doha, Qatar — the location referenced in Jeffrey Epstein’s email exchange where he wrote “john sununu, has good stories” — his Republican primary opponent Scott Brown doubled down on hitting Sununu for his lack of transparency over the Epstein files. With less than two months to go before their September 8th primary showdown, Brown called Sununu, “the guy that lied” and asked, “Why did he lie, and what else is he lying about?” Brown is not letting up on hitting Sununu anytime soon. He agreed on-the-air to a live, in-studio Republican primary radio debate, saying, “I'll go anytime, anywhere. I think it's important for the people to know where we stand on the issues.” Click below to hear Scott Brown hit John Sununu for “lying” about visiting Doha, Qatar — the location referenced in Epstein’s email exchange: JACK HEATH: Washington Post, an article about your chief opponent in this primary, John E. Sununu, on about a question if he attended some conference or meeting in Qatar or Doha. Washington Post question and the answer. I don't know what's going on here, but what's, what's your, any reaction to this? Is this just like mindless noise? It doesn't matter?



Washington Post, an article about your chief opponent in this primary, John E. Sununu, on about a question if he attended some conference or meeting in Qatar or Doha. Washington Post question and the answer. I don't know what's going on here, but what's, what's your, any reaction to this? Is this just like mindless noise? It doesn't matter? SCOTT BROWN: Well, you know, depends on who you are. If you're the guy that lied, it matters.



Well, you know, depends on who you are. If you're the guy that lied, it matters. HEATH: Who's that?



Who's that? BROWN: That would be John. I mean, he was asked a very direct question because it relates to the Epstein question. You know, John tells good stories. Well, it wasn't his dad. It was clearly, you know, obviously, potentially John. If, in fact, and it all stems from the World Economic Forum, which he was an advisor on, and he was asked point blank, “Were you ever in Doha?” And he said, “No” And he lied. And clearly, he was in Doha because he was there at the World Economic Forum.



That would be John. I mean, he was asked a very direct question because it relates to the Epstein question. You know, John tells good stories. Well, it wasn't his dad. It was clearly, you know, obviously, potentially John. If, in fact, and it all stems from the World Economic Forum, which he was an advisor on, and he was asked point blank, “Were you ever in Doha?” And he said, “No” And he lied. And clearly, he was in Doha because he was there at the World Economic Forum. [...]



BROWN: The question is, why did he lie, and what else is he lying about? And that's something he's going to have to deal with. And you know, it's a, you know, something that people are asking about.



The question is, why did he lie, and what else is he lying about? And that's something he's going to have to deal with. And you know, it's a, you know, something that people are asking about. [...]



HEATH: If we want to do, like, a live hour, hour and a half discussion of the issues, you and John E. Sununu in studio, live on our network of news talk stations and streaming. 9 am. Are you in?



If we want to do, like, a live hour, hour and a half discussion of the issues, you and John E. Sununu in studio, live on our network of news talk stations and streaming. 9 am. Are you in? BROWN: I'll go anytime, anywhere. I think it's important for the people to know where we stand on the issues.