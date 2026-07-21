As the FIFA World Cup ends, the IAM Union proudly thanks our members across the United States and Canada who helped keep millions of fans moving safely throughout the tournament.

From rail stations to airports, IAM Union and Transportation Communications Union (TCU/IAM) members stepped up in host cities and across North America’s transportation network, with many volunteering for additional crowd control, passenger assistance and operational duties to meet the demands of one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Many transit systems also implemented modified operating procedures and special service plans for the tournament, and our members played a critical role in putting those plans into action. Reports from across the continent highlighted the professionalism and teamwork our members brought to every shift.

“When the world came to North America, IAM Union and TCU/IAM members answered the call,” said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. “Whether welcoming travelers at our airports or helping move massive crowds through our rail systems, our members once again proved they are the skilled professionals who keep our transportation network running. Their professionalism, adaptability and commitment made this tournament a success, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

The post IAM Union Salutes Members Across North America for World Cup Transit Success appeared first on IAM Union.

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