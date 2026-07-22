Renowned Aerospace and Infrastructure Architect Danne Stayskal Joins Hurone AI as CTO

Former NASA Systems Architect, Oracle Cloud Technical Lead, & Stripe Software Systems Lead Brings Global Scale Expertise to Cancer Care AI Startup

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurone AI, an artificial intelligence company pioneering EHR-integrated oncology navigation infrastructure, today announced the appointment of veteran engineer, systems architect, and United Nations delegate Danne Stayskal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Data Protection Officer (DPO). Stayskal, who brings decades of experience leading high-impact hyperscale cloud infrastructure across the national security, defense, aerospace, healthcare and fintech sectors, will oversee Hurone AI’s core platform scalability, data security architecture, efficiency, and health systems integration strategy.

Stayskal’s distinguished career shapes global technology. Danne has led the development of software and systems that now run 3% of the Internet and 1.6% of the global economy. She invented mission-critical zero-trust data mesh systems for NASA that made aerospace history. She served in technical leadership at global fintech leader Stripe, and as Architect of Oracle Cloud.There, she spent four years engineering Oracle’s architectural foundation platforms alongside industry-defining technology executives. She programmed Oracle’s root cryptography, which now secures Cerner.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Danne Stayskal join the team at Hurone AI. Danne is an infrastructural visionary whose life’s work has centered on solving problems of absolute scale, sovereign security, and ethical governance,” said Dr. Kingsley I. Ndoh, Founder and CEO of Hurone AI. “While our flagship platform, Hurona, was natively designed and coded by physicians to meet rigorous international medical standards, scaling this infrastructure safely across divergent global healthcare systems presents an monumental engineering and security challenge. Danne’s peerless expertise in high-throughput data pipelines and secure systems architecture will allow Hurone AI to deploy at absolute global scale, successfully bridging clinical gaps for millions of vulnerable patients.”

Stayskal’s extensive humanitarian background aligns deeply with Hurone AI's global health equity mission. She has spent decades building technology that protects human life. Her resilient communication and geospatial mapping systems support United Nations Humanitarian Aid initiatives and Amnesty International via her open-source direct-action collective, March Hare. For the Humanistic Management Center, she pioneered algorithms that ground AI safety firmly in human-compatible ethics. Her transition into oncology technology marks unyielding dedication to making cancer a survivable condition worldwide, in our lifetime.

“Many of the most devastating outcomes in oncology occur not because medical science lacks the answer, but because the systemic infrastructure fails to support the patient where they live,” said Danne Stayskal, newly appointed Chief Technology Officer of Hurone AI. “Hurone AI has built a clinical engine capable of translating complex oncology data into real-time, actionable empathy that can reach patients who might otherwise fall through the gaps of our traditional healthcare systems. My objective is to surround this clinical logic with bulletproof, enterprise-scale security and infinite scalability. We are building a future where a patient's geographic location or socioeconomic status need no longer dictate their capacity to survive a cancer diagnosis.”

Holding 12 engineering patents in data protection, Stayskal aligns and executes on Hurone AI's technical roadmap. Her leadership vitally supports the company’s accelerating deployment of its flagship product, Hurona, at top-tier academic research hospitals and international clinical centers. She is instrumental in hardening Hurone AI’s native Epic EHR integrations, building and expanding high-consequence data protection measures, and scaling automated workflows that minimize administrative burdens on oncology teams and systematically eliminate care disparities.

About Hurone AI: Hurone AI is an integrated AI-native navigation infrastructure for oncology, designed to extend the reach of clinicians beyond the four walls of the clinic. Built on a proprietary foundation of diverse clinical data and natively integrated into the Epic EHR, Hurone AI securely automates complex workflows and social risk stratification to improve patient adherence and outcomes. By deploying at top-tier research hospitals, Hurone AI provides the scalable data architecture necessary to solve health disparities and improve patient outcomes while reducing the administrative burden on oncology teams. For more information, visit www.hurone.ai.



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