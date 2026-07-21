SR-153 through Beaver Canyon closed indefinitely after flooding washes out road

UDOT assessing extensive damage as additional storms could worsen conditions

BEAVER, Utah (July 21, 2026) — State Route 153 through Beaver Canyon is closed indefinitely after flash flooding and debris flows severely damaged or completely washed away the road in several locations Sunday afternoon.

The hard closure begins near milepost 7.5 east of Beaver, where debris has completely blocked the highway. The most severe damage is concentrated between mileposts 7.5 and 10.5. Within that three-mile stretch, multiple sections of road have been destroyed. Near milepost 14, floodwater undercut the highway and washed approximately half of the roadway into the river.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known. UDOT is assessing the damage from the air and the ground and developing a repair plan as quickly as possible in coordination with Beaver County, Beaver City, public-safety agencies, Eagle Point Resort and other partners.

UDOT surveyors and engineers are assessing the corridor from the air and on the ground, as conditions allow.

SR-153 extends approximately 21 paved miles from Beaver to the summit near Eagle Point Resort and continues for approximately 19 miles toward U.S. 89 on the Piute County side, where portions of the route are gravel and dirt. The seasonal highway climbs to an elevation of approximately 10,000 feet and is used primarily for recreation and access to mountain properties.

Motorists and property owners should not attempt to enter the closed area from either side of the mountain. Access from the U.S. 89 side is not currently considered safe, and crews are still evaluating conditions. The Cottonwood Fire burned across the mountain, leaving a burn scar that significantly increases the risk of flash flooding and debris flows.

“If we have another storm, water and debris could come down the canyon again and cause additional damage,” UDOT Region 4 Deputy Director Jared Beard said. “We’ve been seeing thunderstorms every afternoon, and right now, neither side of the mountain is safe.”

Additional thunderstorms are expected during the coming week. Crews are monitoring the weather and are prepared to respond to changing conditions.

“Right now, with SR-153 washed out, our priority is to protect I-15 and Beaver’s Main Street,” Beard said. “Every day, we are watching the skies, and our team is primed to react to any other changes.”

Keeping I-15 and Beaver’s Main Street open is critical because they serve as primary evacuation routes for the community. Travelers must obey all closure signs and instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Updates will be provided as assessments continue and new information becomes available.