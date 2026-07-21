Mosquito Control Spraying Early Wednesday Morning, July 22nd
Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying county and municipal parks Wednesday morning, July 22, 2026, between the hours of 3:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below for the list of Parks to be sprayed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Union County Office of Mosquito Control at 908-654-9834 or 908-654-9835.
County Parks
- Clark – Oak Ridge
- Cranford – Nomahegan
- Elizabeth – Matano
- Hillside – Conant
- Linden – Wheeler
- Mountainside – Echo Lake
- Plainfield – Cedar Brook, Green Brook
- Rahway – Rahway
- Roselle – Warinanco
- Scotch Plains – Ponderosa
Municipal Parks
- Linden – Alkalla
- Plainfield – Milt Campbell
- Westfield – Tamaques
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