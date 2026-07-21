Mosquito Control Spraying Early Wednesday Morning, July 22nd

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying county and municipal parks Wednesday morning, July 22, 2026, between the hours of 3:00 A.M. to 7:00 A.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below for the list of Parks to be sprayed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Union County Office of Mosquito Control at 908-654-9834 or 908-654-9835. County Parks Clark – Oak Ridge

– Oak Ridge Cranford – Nomahegan

– Nomahegan Elizabeth – Matano

– Matano Hillside – Conant

– Conant Linden – Wheeler

– Wheeler Mountainside – Echo Lake

– Echo Lake Plainfield – Cedar Brook, Green Brook

– Cedar Brook, Green Brook Rahway – Rahway

– Rahway Roselle – Warinanco

– Warinanco Scotch Plains – Ponderosa Municipal Parks Linden – Alkalla

– Alkalla Plainfield – Milt Campbell

– Milt Campbell Westfield – Tamaques

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