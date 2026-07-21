North West Legislature host Youth Sectoral Parliament in Rustenburg, 21 Jul

The North West Provincial Legislature will host the Youth Sectoral Parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Collen Maine, under the theme: "Unlocking Youth Potential Through Opportunities, Innovation and Inclusive Development,” at Rustenburg Civic Centre in Rustenburg on Tuesday, 21 July 2026 at 10h00. The event aims to introduce a new model of hosting sectoral parliaments aligned with the policy priorities of the Legislature that aims to employ diverse and innovative platforms for deepening democracy.

The event seeks to provide access to bursaries and scholarships; link unemployed youth to employment and internship opportunities; promote entrepreneurship and youth-owned businesses and connect the youth with funding institutions and enterprise development agencies. Furthermore, the event will also increase awareness of government services available to young people; facilitate on-site registration for government programs; promote financial literacy and digital skills; encourage civic participation and responsible citizenship; promote healthy lifestyles and access to health services and create networking opportunities between youth and employers.

Different government departments, public entities, education institutions and private sector partners which include Department of Economic Development; Department of Higher Education and Training; Office of the Premier; Small Enterprise Development Agency; North West University; Tshwane University of Technology; Industrial Development Corporation and various mining, ICT and manufacturing companies will be present at the event’s exhibition stalls where about 500 young people from the four districts of the North West Province will have access to information, services, funding opportunities, career guidance, entrepreneurship support, and educational opportunities.

MECs of government departments, representatives from provincial entities, local municipalities and different stakeholders will be present at the event.

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628.

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