Basic Education hosts 12th edition of National Education Excellence Awards, 24 Jul

The Department of Basic Education will partner with CANVA to host the 12th Edition of the National Education Excellence Awards (NEEAs), which will be held at the NH Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday, 24 July 2026. The 12th edition of the NEEAs, which will be held under the theme: “Strong Foundations, Strong Futures”, are aimed at recognizing the crucial role played by districts in the education ecosystem and celebrating exceptional performance and innovation within the country's education system.

Education Districts are the glue that holds the entire basic education ecosystem together, along with the support from Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) to improve the functionality of schools across the country. The winners are selected from districts across the nine provinces, and the awards honor outstanding districts, schools, and educators for their efforts in improving the quality of learning and teaching.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy Minister Dr. Reginah Mhaule and Director-General Mathanzima Mweli will be joined by partners to present the awards to deserving district candidates across a variety of categories and all school quintiles and the highpoint of the day will be marked by the presentation of a Special Ministerial Award.

The partners include CANVA, Old Mutual, AVBOB, SAAB-GRINTEK, DBSA, Sanlam, NH Hotel, Zibuza, Santam, Mvula Trust, MTN and Southern Sun hotels. Each partner contributed numerous prizes for the winners of different categories. The categories to be awarded at the 2026 NEEAs include the following:

DISTRICT CATEGORIES

a. Top Performing District - Districts that achieved highest overall percentage pass in the 2025 NSC examinations:

i. District serving up to 400 Schools; and

ii. District serving over 400 Schools.

b. Most Improved District – District with most improvement in NSC.

c. Top Performing District – A focus on Highest Number of Bachelor Passes in 2025.

d. Highest NSC Participation versus Achievement in Accounting

e. Highest NSC Participation versus Achievement in Mathematics

f. Highest NSC Participation versus Achievement in Physical Science

g. Excellence in District Leadership and Management.

h. Excellence in Support for Improving Primary Schools Learning Outcomes.

SCHOOLS CATEGORIES

l. Top Performing Public Ordinary School – School that achieved the highest overall score in the 2025 NSC examinations using the Quality performance indicators criteria.

I. Quintile 1

II. Quintile 2

III. Quintile 3

IV. Quintile 4

V. Quintile 5

m. Top performing Full-Service School.

n. Upkeep and Maintenance of School Facilities: Primary Schools

o. Upkeep and Maintenance of School Facilities: Secondary Schools.

p. Special Ministerial Award.

The 2025 National Education Excellence Awards will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: NH Hotel Johannesburg, Sandton

Enquiries:

Acting Director: Communications and Research

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

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