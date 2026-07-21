Premier Oscar Mabuyane hands over newly built David Livingstone High School in Nelson Mandela Bay, 23 Jul

The Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, accompanied by the MEC for Education, Fundile Gade, will officially hand over the newly built David Livingstone High School in Schauderville, Gqeberha, on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The official handover marks another milestone in the Eastern Cape Provincial Government's ongoing commitment to improving school infrastructure and providing learners with safe, modern and conducive teaching and learning environments. The investment further demonstrates government's dedication to creating an inclusive and enabling education system that empowers learners, supports educators and contributes to improved educational outcomes.

The newly developed school features a modern administration block comprising a computer room, library, kitchenette, staff room, two deputy principal's offices, an administration office, reception area, counselling office, printing room, strong room, kitchen, dining area, storage facilities, while the first floor accommodates six classrooms. New ablution facilities have been constructed to cater for both boys and girls, including facilities that are accessible to persons with disabilities.

Extensive repairs and renovations have also been completed, which now includes a Head of Department's office, three classrooms, a fully equipped science laboratory and an auditorium, caretaker’s room and storage facilities. The project also included significant external works, such as the construction of a netball court, rehabilitation of the rugby field, installation of boundary fencing, walkways, a guard house, refuse area, parking facilities, landscaping, stormwater drainage, as well as electrical and mechanical installations, creating a safe, functional and conducive learning environment for both learners and educators.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Venue: David Livingstone Secondary School, Schauderville, Gqeberha

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2026

Time: 0900

For enquiries please contact:

Malibongwe

Spokesperson; EC Education

Cell: 083 795 2117

E-mail:malibongwe.mtima@ecdoe.gov.za

For enquiries:

Contact Government Spokesperson

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

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