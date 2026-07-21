Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts hands over air quality monitoring sensor to Elandshoek community, 23 Jul

As part of government’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality and promote environmental health awareness, the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Thursday, 23 July 2026, hand over an Air Quality Monitoring Sensor to the Elandshoek community in the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The handover forms part of the Department’s work to raise awareness about air quality and environmental health while demonstrating practical government interventions through the installation of low-cost air quality monitoring sensors in communities. Low-cost air quality sensors have become an important component of modern air quality information management systems. While they do not replace regulatory-grade reference monitoring stations, they significantly enhance the ability of government, researchers, and communities to collect, analyse, and communicate air quality information.

A key feature of the event will be the installation and launch of an air quality monitoring sensor; which will be followed by a Clean Air Community Dialogue wherein the Deputy Minister will engage the community on local air quality issues and engaging joint solutions and community action for clean air.

This event will contribute to citizen environmental education and community-level air quality awareness while providing communities with opportunities to engage in environmental monitoring and better understand air quality data.

The initiative is aligned with the District Development Model (DDM), which seeks to improve service delivery through integrated planning and implementation across all spheres of government. It also demonstrates government's commitment to environmental protection, community empowerment and youth participation through practical interventions that improve access to air quality information.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Elandshoek Community Hall, City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga

To RSVP, please contact:

Michael Mokoena

Cell: 082 867 5634

E-mail: mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

Banele Mabena

Cell: 066 420 0144

E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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