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Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong leads engagement with Mpumalanga Executive Council, 22 Jul

Deputy Minister Morolong leads engagement with Mpumalanga Executive Council to strengthen government communication and nation branding

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, together with delegates from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), and Brand South Africa (Brand SA), will engage the Mpumalanga Provincial Executive Council on the coordination of government communication, nation branding, and community media support in the province. The engagement forms part of government’s ongoing communication policy advocacy programme aimed at enhancing a coordinated and integrated government communication system across all spheres of government. 

The engagement follows a similar session held in the North West and Free State provinces as part of a nationwide rollout intended to strengthen communication planning, promote a cohesive national narrative, support community media, and advance South Africa’s nation-branding objectives. Members of the media are invited to a photo opportunity and a media engagement with Deputy Minister , Kenny Morolong and Premier,  Mandla Ndlovu on the sidelines of the EXCO meeting. 

The details of the engagement are as follows: 

Date: Wednesday, 22 July 2026 
Time: 11h00 Media arrival: 10h45 
Venue: Riverside Government Complex  Makhonjwa Building (No. 2), Government Boulevard ,Riverside Park Extension 2  

Members of the media who wish to cover the engagement are requested to submit their details to Tlangelani Rikhotso  on 079 516 6991 or Livhuwani  Todani on 076 404 2703. 

Media Enquiries: 
George Mthethwa 
Provincial Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 302 2774 

Tshegofatso Modubu 
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) 
Cell: 083 276 0786

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Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong leads engagement with Mpumalanga Executive Council, 22 Jul

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