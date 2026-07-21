Premier Alan Winde visit Saldanha Bay’s Neatest Police Station, 21 Jul

On 21 July, Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, will visit Langebaan SAPS which recently won an award for being the neatest police station in the Saldanha Bay Local Municipality.

The "Neatest Police Station" project in the Western Cape is an initiative driven by the West Coast District Municipality in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Provincial Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Premier Winde will be joined by Provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, and SAPS West Coast District Commander, Major-General SW Dyantyi.

The visit will entail a tour of the station and a briefing with officials.

There will be opportunities for photographs and interviews.

Details of the event:

Location: Langebaan SAPS, Oosteewal Road, Langebaan

Time: 15:00-16:00

Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to notify Kristoff or Regan using the numbers listed below.

Media enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell:083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

Kristoff Adelbert

Director: Strategic Communication

Cell: 081 814 9818 Kristoff.

Email: Adelbert@Westerncape.gov.za