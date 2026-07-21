ICYMI: Miami Billionaire Ken Griffin Quietly Dropped $2.5M Into Florida’s Senate Race [Miami Herald]

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Billionaire Ken Griffin is backing Senator Ashley Moody’s super PAC to the tune of $2.5 million, according to new reporting from the Miami Herald and Bloomberg. The support from Griffin continues Moody’s pattern of taking money from billionaires, Big Pharma, and utility companies while they raise costs for Floridians.

Griffin is also pouring money into other Senate battlegrounds across the country, suggesting Republicans see huge warning signs in Florida this cycle. As billionaires race to funnel cash into Ashley Moody’s campaign, it’s clear Florida Republicans are getting nervous about their candidate and their chances in the race for U.S. Senate.

Read more below:

Miami Herald: Miami billionaire Ken Griffin quietly dropped $2.5M into Florida’s Senate race

Miami billionaire Ken Griffin has given $2.5 million to a political action committee backing Florida Sen. Ashley Moody’s reelection campaign as part of his nationwide spending spree to support Republicans’ efforts to maintain control of the Senate.



[…] Griffin’s sizable dump into Florida’s race stands out because Republicans in Florida have far more registered voters and haven’t lost a statewide race in years — unlike the toss-up races in Maine, Iowa and Alaska — raising questions about whether Republicans see the race as more competitive than conventional wisdom would suggest.



[…] Griffin’s recent donation to Moody is not the only indication Republicans could be more nervous about Florida than the Senate races in other bright-red states.

Bloomberg: Ken Griffin Gives Millions to Back GOP in Tight Senate Races

Ken Griffin, one of the biggest Republican political donors, gave $10 million to the party’s main Senate super political action committee and poured in millions more to bolster candidates in races the GOP must win to hold its majority, the latest Federal Election Commission filings show.



Griffin also donated $2.5 million to a super PAC supporting Senator Ashley Moody, the Republican who was appointed to fill Marco Rubio’s Florida seat when he took the secretary of state role in the Trump administration.



The donations suggest that Griffin is willing to spend big to help Republicans fend off Democratic challengers in close races.

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