Taras Dzhamalov, General Manager of Lenovo Ukraine, in an exclusive interview with Tribuna.com on the technology behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Dmitry Navosha and Maks Berezinski, co-founders of Tribuna.com. Maks Berazinski, co-founder of Tribuna.com.

Lenovo Ukraine's GM reveals the AI infrastructure behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup — from instant 3D replays to strict biometric limits . Tribuna.com exclusive.

KYIV, UKRAINE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exclusive interview gives Tribuna.com's global audience a first-hand look at the technology infrastructure behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup and shows how the platform bridges sport, technology, and its fan community.Tribuna.com, a sports media platform operating at the intersection of a tech startup, media, and a fan community, has published an exclusive interview with Taras Dzhamalov, General Manager of Lenovo Ukraine, on the technology Lenovo has built as FIFA's official technology partner for the 2026 World Cup.The interview reflects that approach in practice: a direct conversation with the executive overseeing Lenovo's technology partnership with FIFA, reaching Tribuna.com's global audience of approximately 14 million monthly users.Key technological insights shared by Dzhamalov include:AI-Ready Infrastructure: A complete modernization of FIFA's Zurich headquarters, with all new hardware built to AI-ready standards to support daily analytics for FIFA staff and referees.Football AI Pro: Lenovo's analytics suite for FIFA, which will give every national team 100% access to detailed AI-driven data on their own players and every match incident during the tournament.Referee View AI Stabilizer: A real-time tool for the VAR system that reduces camera shake in referee body-cam footage by roughly 60%, allowing broadcasts to show contested moments from the official's own point of view.Instant 3D Reconstruction: Built from ball and pitch sensors combined with roughly 30 camera feeds, generating an accurate volumetric replay of a match incident in about two seconds.Strict Biometric Boundaries: Lenovo's edge servers can track metrics such as lactic acid levels, heart rate, and blood oxygenation for every player, but none of it will ever be broadcast — a restriction Dzhamalov ties directly to GDPR and medical confidentiality rules."We're simply not interested anymore in being a classic sponsor," Dzhamalov told Tribuna.com. "We want to be inside the processes — the technological backbone of these ecosystems, their nervous system, not just a logo in the shot.""As a company that sits at the intersection of tech startup, media, and fan community, Tribuna follows with real interest how technology is finding its way into sport and making the fan experience more useful," said Iryna Chernukha, Head of Partnerships at Tribuna.com."Being able to explain these changes straight from the source, to speak the language of both business and sport, and to get access to top industry representatives — that's something we put to work for our readers, and it's also a demonstration of our unique place in the media landscape, touching different industries and topics. The trust brands place in us, which we deliver on both through editorial coverage and through dedicated special projects, is something we value highly and talk about actively."Dzhamalov also discussed Lenovo's parallel work in Formula 1, where the company has provided race-weekend edge computing infrastructure since 2022, and compared the hardware demands of a Grand Prix weekend to the "no on-site warranty" standard Lenovo built laptops to for the International Space Station.The full interview is available on Tribuna.com.Tribuna.com is an international sports media company operating an editorial platform, digital products, club applications, data-driven services, and community tools for sports fans across multiple countries. The platform covers more than 30 markets in 9 languages and reaches approximately 14 million monthly users.

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