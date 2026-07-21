Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of Carson Road to close in Dinwiddie for culvert replacement July 27- August 10
RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 703 (Carson Road) between Route 693 (Williamson Road) and Route 670 (Old Stage Road) in Dinwiddie County from July 27 through August 10 for a culvert replacement.
Residents and businesses will maintain access their properties. Through traffic should follow the posted detours using Williamson Road and Old Stage Road.
Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.
Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.
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