Paul Bland Appointed to Lead Havas Market in a New Era of Desire-Driven Shopping

Global commerce and performance proposition gains new leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Havas Media Network names Paul Bland as Chief Performance & Ecommerce Officer, Head of Havas Market , leading the agency network’s 200+ Ecommerce consultants, 600+ retail media experts, and 1000+ performance experts. Through recent investment, including the acquisitions of digital performance agency, Tidart, and eCommerce agency, Channel Bakers, Havas Market has significantly increased its depth of expertise and geographic reach. As agentic commerce transforms the path to purchase, Bland’s combination of omnichannel expertise and client leadership provides the technical and strategic aptitude to make brands desirable, findable, and buyable in increasingly AI-mediated shopping journeys.“We’ve built Havas Market into a team that has a depth of global expertise, partnerships, and cutting-edge tools, as well as a breadth of local cultural nuance, creating personalized and connected customer experiences around the world,” shared Peter Mears, Global CEO, Havas Media Network. “With a brilliant track record of leading clients and internal teams amidst industry transformation, Paul is poised to turn disruption into desire for brands as our new head of Havas Market.”Since joining Havas Media UK in 2021, Bland has served as Head of Biddable Media and Chief Digital Officer, leading multi-discipline teams to create and activate cross-channel strategies. Based in Dubai, Bland will continue digital oversight for leading Dubai-based global airline, Emirates, as he brings Havas Market’s capabilities even closer to the heart of every media experience.“I’m thrilled to be leading Havas Market as consumers discover and buy in radically new ways,” Bland shared. “With our interoperable approach to technology, and decades of expertise in finding what moves people to buy and creating seamless shopping experiences that convert that desire into purchase, Havas Market is uniquely positioned to unlock growth for brands.”With a presence in more than 30 markets, Havas Market has received global and local recognition, including being named Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by both Campaign UK and Performance Marketing World, and as best SEA Agency by Les Cas d’OR in 2025. Work for clients has won major industry accolades, including the 2025 Retail Media Awards, the 2025 Amazon Ads Awards, and the 2025 UK eCommerce Awards.ABOUT HAVAS MARKETHavas Market is the full-service global commerce and performance proposition of Havas Media Network, spanning across more than 30 markets. Our team of over 200+ eCommerce consultants, 600+ retail media experts, and 1000+ performance experts deliver connected experiences across performance media, performance content, retail media, and eCommerce. Leveraging broader Havas Media Network expertise and partnerships with major eRetail players including Mirakl, Shopify and Amazon ads, Havas Market optimizes the entire path to purchase to create meaningful shopping experiences and achieve best-in-class service for clients including Harman, Johnson & Johnson, Hyundai, Kia, Gac Trumpchi, Maersk, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Ravensburger, Wolverine among many others. For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Market on LinkedIn @Havas Market.

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