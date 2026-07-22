Apis Productions and WebCE Partner to Deliver a Simpler Learning Experience for Insurance Agents

Apis Productions has partnered with WebCE to bring continuing education directly into the Apis Connect ecosystem.

By bringing WebCE into the Apis Connect platform, we're simplifying continuing education, reducing friction for agents, and helping our BGA and IMO partners deliver a branded experience” — Peri Lane

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apis Productions has partnered with WebCE to bring continuing education directly into the Apis Connect ecosystem, giving BGAs and IMOs an easier way to support agents while creating a more connected digital experience.Through a co-branded learning portal powered by Apis Connect's Single Sign-On (SSO) technology, agents can move seamlessly from their organization's portal into WebCE's industry-leading education platform without juggling additional logins or disconnected systems.The partnership reflects Apis Productions' mission of softening the edge between technology and people by removing unnecessary friction from the tools agents rely on every day."Our mission has always been to make technology work harder for people," said Peri Lane, CEO of Apis Productions. "By bringing WebCE into the Apis Connect platform, we're simplifying continuing education, reducing friction for agents, and helping our BGA and IMO partners deliver a branded experience that's both more connected and more valuable."The integration allows organizations to offer professional development as a natural extension of their existing agent portal while strengthening the value of their own technology platform.Key BenefitsA More Connected Experience: Agents access WebCE directly through their organization's APIS:connect portal using Single Sign-On, eliminating unnecessary logins and simplifying access to required education.Exclusive Savings: BGAs and IMOs can extend their value by offering exclusive discounts to their producers.National Online Education Services: WebCE is the largest online education provider in the industry and understands what Agents need to meet their requirements. From relevant topics, product training requirements and the fastest roster reporting services in the industry, WebCE products and services are the premier solution.Stronger Agent Value Proposition: By embedding education into an organization's existing technology ecosystem, BGAs and IMOs can provide agents with more value from a single destination, encouraging greater engagement with the tools and resources they already offer."WebCE has helped millions of professionals complete their licensing and continuing education requirements with complete solutions that can be trusted," said Ryan Marlow, WebCE’s Vice President of Sales. "Partnering with Apis Productions makes those resources even more accessible by integrating them into the digital environments agents already use every day."Rather than asking agents to navigate another platform, the partnership brings learning into the workflow, making continuing education easier to access and helping organizations strengthen the overall producer experience.About Apis ProductionsFor the past 25 years, Apis Productions has helped life insurance organizations grow by connecting technology, marketing, and strategy into one cohesive experience. From custom websites with secure agent portals to Single Sign-On integrations and application development to marketing consulting, Apis helps BGAs, IMOs, carriers, and financial organizations create digital experiences that drive engagement, simplify operations, and support long-term growth.APIS:connect is the industry-leading technology solution for SSO and has pre-built integrations for over 30 of the most-used platforms in the industry.Learn more at apisproductions.com About WebCEWebCE is a leading provider of online continuing education, licensing, and exam preparation for insurance and financial services professionals. For more than two decades, WebCE has helped millions of professionals meet licensing requirements through convenient, high-quality online education.Learn more at webce.com

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