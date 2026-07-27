Professional Wellness Alliance Release the 2026 Yoga Teaching Industry Report

A PUBLIC REVIEW OF YOGA ORGANIZATIONS REPORT

The study reviews 8 leading teacher organizations, and compares what employers, students, and parents can discover about a yoga teacher prior to hiring.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from the Professional Wellness Alliance (PWA) A Public Review of Yoga Organizations: Transparency, Standards , and Professional Readiness compares how eight leading bodies present teacher training, ethics, safeguarding, and public verification, assessed only on what an ordinary member of the public can see.The PWA shared that this review evaluated publicly available information only. It did not assess internal policies, unpublished procedures, or the actual quality of instruction." Certain findings are based on free or paid accounts created during the review process.This review lands amid rising public scrutiny of the yoga profession and renewed questions about boundaries and accountability that reach well beyond yoga, or any single teacher.“Yoga can be a powerful entry point into holistic health. But when documentaries like Twisted Yoga enter public awareness, they can create fear and confusion far beyond one teacher, one school, or one community. We wrote this review to support yoga teachers and ensure they're not judged unfairly because of others' actions, while helping students, parents, employers, and studios make more informed decisions. Yoga students need trust, and trust grows when training, ethics, professional boundaries, and readiness are available to see and verify.”April Brewer, Manager, Professional Wellness AllianceThe full report is available at https://directory.pwai.us/download-report What the Review FoundThe yoga profession is largely unregulated around the world, and in most states. No single authority sets the rules, so the training behind two teachers can differ sharply: one may be fully online and on demand, while another may be mostly live, in person, and assessed. The review examines whether the public can distinguish between the formats being offered, rather than evaluating the training method.Some bodies operate as registries. Others make qualifications, course standards, training format, and professional signals visible to the public.Based on the review's published transparency criteria for teacher training, YogaPros was the only public site where we could verify the credentials and qualifications of the teacher leading and supporting a course, download their actual certificates, and manually verifies and displays whether a teacher has active insurance and first aid.Along with the British Wheel of Yoga, Yoga Pros was also one of only two that still require training to happen in person. The British Wheel of Yoga runs a formal, regulated route with real UK safeguarding behind it. Yoga Australia is clear and specific on scope of practice, consent, and safety. We also discovered that Yoga Alliance is one of the largest and well-known yoga registries, with more than 70,000 members.Why the Review MattersPWA believes that everyone can benefit from transparency that builds trust and that teachers, training providers, students, employers, and the broader holistic health community depend on. Students come to yoga for many reasons: movement, stress relief, pregnancy support, recovery, confidence, and community. Some are children, older adults, or trauma survivors, and some carry physical, emotional, or health-related vulnerabilities. In that setting, the visibility of ethics, consent, appropriate touch, safeguarding, complaints procedures, and training standards can add protection.“For more than 25 years, PWA has worked to protect holistic health services and the people who provide them. This report is part of that mission. When yoga teachers can show their training, standards, ethics, and professional readiness clearly, everyone benefits. Students feel safer, employers can make better decisions, and qualified teachers can stand out."April Brewer, Manager, Professional Wellness AllianceThe full report is available at https://directory.pwai.us/download-report

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