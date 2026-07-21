Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Nature-based carbon dioxide removal and rural development initiatives

His Majesty King Sigcau,

Deputy Minister for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs Prince Zolile- Burns Ncamashe, MP

MEC for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Zolile Williams

MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Ms Nonkqubela Pieters

Executive Mayor of Amathole, Cllr Anele Ntsangani

Executive Mayor of Mbashe, Cllr Samkelo Nicholas Janda

Executive Mayor of Mnquma, Cllr Tunyiswa Mangxila-Nkamisa

Executive Mayor of Amahlathi, Cllr Nomakhosazana Nonqgayi

Traditional Councillors,

Government Officials,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Your Majesty, allow me to begin by expressing my sincere appreciation for the invitation to visit the Nqadu Kingdom. It is indeed a privilege to be here today and to engage with His Majesty and the people of the Kingdom on matters that are crucial and important to the future of the Kingdom.

I would also like to acknowledge the leadership shown by the Deputy President of the Republic, who requested the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to support the Nqadu Kingdom in identifying opportunities that promote rural development, nature-based carbon dioxide removal, environmental sustainability and inclusive economic development.

In response to this request, the Minister directed a departmental technical team to engage with the Kingdom and relevant stakeholders earlier this year. Those engagements confirmed that the Nqadu Kingdom possesses natural assets and significant development potential.

Today's engagement therefore represents more than a consultation. It marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Kingdom, government, the private sector and development partners to build a resilient green economy that creates jobs, restores ecosystems and improves livelihoods.

Your Majesty,

Our country is already witnessing first-hand extreme vulnerability to the impacts of a changing climate. In the province of the Eastern Cape this was evidenced through floods at a level that was never seen before. In other areas there has been uncontrolled fires that destroy precious human life and valuable property with adverse impact to the economy of the country. It is society’s most vulnerable who bear the brunt of climate change because they have limited means to prepare for, cope with, and recover from, adverse events in this regard. Just as it is the countries of the Global South that feel the effects of climate change most, despite being least responsible historically for global emissions, it is critical that we strengthen systems for adaptation and mitigation, build resilience in communities and accelerate our decarbonisation efforts and the pace of the just energy transition.

For this reason, I am encouraged that, through your leadership, Your Majesty has identified opportunities to derive value from these challenges through the Carbon Dioxide Removal and Rural Development Programme.

I am pleased to indicate that the Department is already implementing some of the initiatives in this regard and that we can agree on a partnership to ensure the execution of future interventions in this regard.

The first initiative is our National Greening Programme. The DFFE has been directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the National Greening Programme whereby One Billion Trees will be planted within a five-year period. In the 2025/26 financial year, the DFFE working with stakeholders including Traditional Authorities managed to plant 1 303 930 trees in one day - on 24 September 2025. Following this achievement, the department will be facilitating and coordinating the planting of 10 million trees across the country on 24 September 2026 as part of the broader goal of achieving the One Billion trees target.

As part of this campaign to plant ten million trees on Heritage Day this year, the Department will donate 2 000 indigenous and fruit trees to the Nqadu Kingdom. Of these, 750 indigenous trees will be delivered today, while the remaining 1 250 fruit trees will be delivered by 15 August 2026.

One of the government's priorities is to ensure that communities become meaningful participants in the forestry economy. Through the Community Forestry Agreement programme, the Department has already transferred the management of seven state plantations to beneficiary communities within the Nqadu area. During this financial year, we intend to transfer a further four plantations.

However, the transfer of plantations alone is not enough. Communities must also receive the technical, financial and business support required to operate commercially viable forestry enterprises. For this reason, the Department is facilitating partnerships between beneficiary communities and strategic forestry companies that will provide investment, technical expertise, skills transfer and access to markets. We anticipate concluding these partnerships before the end of this financial year.

Your Majesty, the Eastern Cape remains one of South Africa's priority provinces for forestry expansion, with more than 100 000 hectares identified as having afforestation potential. However, the potential is subject to technical assessments, availability of markets and strategic partners. Working together with the Kingdom, we have an opportunity to identify suitable land within the Nqadu area and bring it into production, subject to the necessary assessments. Such investment has the potential to create employment during plantation establishment and, over time, support down-stream industries such as timber processing, furniture manufacturing and biomass energy.

Through the Biodiversity and Conservation Programme, the Department is implementing initiatives that promote food security, sustainable livelihoods, climate-smart agriculture, agroforestry and the rehabilitation of degraded land. These interventions are designed to strengthen community resilience, improve agricultural productivity, restore ecosystems and support communities in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

The Nqadu Kingdom is well-positioned to benefit from programmes such as the South African Great Green Wall Initiative and the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme, which support community-led projects focusing on ecosystem restoration, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.

Your majesty, you will be pleased to know that the Department has already implemented six successful community projects across the Eastern Cape under the Global Environment Facility. These projects have restored degraded land, promoted indigenous tree planting, strengthened agroforestry and improved food security, while creating temporary employment and building skills within rural communities.

Your Majesty, another opportunity lies within the circular economy through electronic waste management. Electronic waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally, but it is also one of the greatest opportunities for creating green jobs. Through our national E-Waste Programme, more than 108 tonnes of electronic waste have been collected, and approximately R400 000.00 has been received by communities as incentives.

We believe that similar programmes can be introduced within the Nqadu Kingdom. Working together, we can establish community-based e-waste collection and recycling enterprises that create employment, particularly for young people and women, while protecting the environment.

The Department is equally proud of the work being undertaken through our Environmental Programmes Branch. Through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), we continue to demonstrate that environmental protection and job creation can go hand in hand.

During the 2025/26 financial year, the Department implemented the Working for the Coast Programme through the Great Kei to Mbashe Project, covering the Mbashe and Mnquma Local Municipalities. AmaXhosa kingdom falls within the Mbashe Local Municipality, which had 199 participants with a total budget of R8 323 920,00 for a period of 12 months, ending on 15 July 2026.

Your Majesty, it is important that we move beyond discussion and translate our shared vision into practical action. We must identify a set of immediate priority areas for collaboration that will guide the work of the joint technical task team comprising representatives of the Kingdom, the Department and other stakeholders. This task team should develop clear implementation plans, mobilise the necessary resources and monitor progress to ensure that our partnership delivers tangible and lasting benefits for the people of the Nqadu Kingdom.

In the short term, I believe government and the Kingdom can work together on the following priorities:

Finalise Community Forestry Agreements for the remaining state plantations.

Facilitate partnerships between communities and strategic forestry investors.

Donate and plant 2 000 indigenous and fruit trees.

Identify land suitable for afforestation through technical assessments.

Rehabilitate degraded land and restore ecosystems.

Expand climate-smart agriculture and agroforestry projects.

Establish community-based e-waste collection and recycling initiatives.

Expand EPWP projects to create additional work opportunities.

Strengthen skills development through partnerships with TVET colleges and universities.

Conclusion

Your Majesty, today's engagement should not be seen as the end of a process, but rather as the beginning of a lasting partnership.

The vision before us is clear. Together, we have an opportunity to work together to realise the Kingdom's natural resources into lasting economic opportunities that create jobs, restore ecosystems, strengthen food security and improve the quality of life of our people.

The government cannot achieve this vision alone. It requires strong partnerships with traditional leadership, local communities, municipalities, the private sector and development partners. I am encouraged by the commitment demonstrated by everyone gathered here today, and I am confident that together we can turn this vision into reality.

Let us therefore move beyond discussions and begin implementing practical projects that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Your Majesty, I thank you once again for your hospitality and for your commitment to the sustainable development of the Nqadu Kingdom.

I thank you.

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