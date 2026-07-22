Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square to Host Bluey Meet-and-Greet and Dog Adoption Event with Nirvana Animal Rescue

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Bluey appearance and local rescue's adoptable dogs headline a special Saturday at the market on July 25

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square will host a double feature on Saturday, July 25 – a dog adoption event with Nirvana Animal Rescue , a local 501(c)(3) dog adoption organization, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and a meet-and-greet with Bluey from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Both events take place on the lower level of the market, with live piano music adding to the festive atmosphere throughout the day.Bluey is making a special appearance at the market during his visit to Hershey for Bluey’s Big Pay at Hershey Theatre. Fans of the beloved children's series are invited to meet Bluey in person. The appearance runs from 12:00 to 3:00 PM inside the market.As an added bonus, guests who show their Bluey's Big Play ticket at participating vendors will receive 10% off their purchase. Participating vendors include Chill Ice Creamery, Doggie Delights, Fan's Cuisine, Foltz Pretzels, Grill & Gyro, I&E Craft Kitchen, Just Juice, Lather Me Soap, Latimore Valley Farms, LindenBrook Shoppe, Massimo's Italian Bakery, Midstate Distillery, and S. Clyde Weaver.Alongside the Bluey appearance, Nirvana Animal Rescue will bring adoptable dogs to the market for a dedicated adoption event. Nirvana operates through a network of foster homes based in Perry County and works to place dogs in permanent homes. While visitors will have the opportunity to meet the adoptable dogs and learn more about the adoption process, no adoptions will take place on-site. Those interested in adopting will continue Nirvana Animal Rescue's standard application and vetting process following the event to ensure the best match for each dog and family."We're excited to welcome Nirvana Animal Rescue to the market, and to have Bluey stop by on the same day," said Lisa Shull, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. "It's a great chance for families to enjoy a beloved character while also supporting a great local cause finding loving homes for dogs in need."More information about Nirvana Animal Rescue and its available dogs can be found at www.nirvanaanimalrescue.org Updates on this and other events at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square are available at www.hersheyfreshmarket.com About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a building that has served the Hershey community since 1936, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods across two floors. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

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