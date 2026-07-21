MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela reaffirms taxi industry collaboration

MEC Diale-Tlabela reaffirms taxi industry collaboration and strengthened governance in Operating Licence System

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to maintaining a constructive and transparent partnership with the taxi industry, while strengthening governance within the operating licence system.

This follows concerns raised by the Gauteng Taxi Industry (GTI) regarding the Department’s stakeholder engagement programme and the current operating licence issuing model.

“The taxi industry remains a critical pillar in the provision of public transport services, moving millions of Gauteng residents daily.

The Department values its long-standing relationship with organised taxi leadership and remains committed to building a safe, reliable and commuter-centred public transport system,” the MEC explained.

MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that ongoing engagements with taxi operators and associations across the province are fully aligned with the department’s constitutional and legislative mandate.

“As government, we are obligated to ensure an efficient, integrated and accountable public transport system. Our engagements with operators are aimed at strengthening communication, improving governance, and ensuring that government remains accessible to all stakeholders,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC highlighted that structured engagements with the taxi industry remain in place, including quarterly meetings with provincial leadership, and that government continues to prioritise dialogue as the primary mechanism for resolving challenges.

On the issue of operating licences, MEC Diale-Tlabela clarified that the current review of the licensing model is a necessary governance intervention, informed by concerns raised within the industry itself.

“These interventions are a direct response to allegations of irregularities, inconsistent administrative practices, and possible corruption within the system. We have a responsibility to act decisively to protect legitimate operators and restore public confidence,” she said.

Preliminary findings from the review process have already identified discrepancies requiring further verification, reinforcing the need for stronger oversight and improved systems integrity.

The MEC reiterated that while Transport Operating Licence Administrative Bodies (TOLABs) continue to execute their statutory responsibilities, the Department retains overall accountability to ensure that the licensing system remains lawful, transparent and free from irregularities.

On a weekly basis, the Department hands over operating licences to deserving public transport operators in the province.

The MEC has once again appealed to operators who have applied for operating licenses, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licences or risk cancellation.

Operators who have received SMSs or communication through their associations have until Friday, 14 August 2026, to collect their operating licences.

Media Enquiries:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

Email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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