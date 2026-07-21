Western Cape Government on fixing Port of Cape Town to drive growth

Joint Media Release by Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier, and Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism fixing the Port of Cape Town will drive growth and jobs

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer have welcomed Transnet's announcement that it is requesting proposals for private sector support and expertise at the Port of Cape Town. The move marks an important step towards improving the efficiency, competitiveness and reliability of one of South Africa's most important trade gateways.

The Premier and Minister said that efficient ports are critical to economic growth, job creation and attracting investment, particularly in a province where export-orientated industries play a central role in the economy. The Port of Cape Town serves as a vital gateway for the Western Cape's agriculture, manufacturing, fisheries and tourism sectors, supporting thousands of businesses and jobs throughout the province.

Premier Winde said:

"The Western Cape's exporters rely on a fully functional port. We have consistently called for reforms that improve efficiency and strengthen South Africa's logistics network. I welcome Transnet's decision to invite private sector investment and expertise into the Port of Cape Town.

"Enhancing port performance extends far beyond logistics. A more efficient port helps businesses grow, attracts investment, expands exports and creates jobs. It strengthens the Western Cape's ability to compete globally and supports our objective of building a thriving, growing economy."

The Port of Cape Town has faced significant operational challenges in recent years, including congestion, delays and maintenance backlogs. These inefficiencies have increased costs for exporters, disrupted supply chains and weakened South Africa's competitiveness in international markets. The introduction of private sector expertise and investment presents an opportunity to improve operational performance and unlock economic growth.

Minister Meyer said:

"Efficient ports are essential for economic growth. The Western Cape is a major exporting province, and our agriculture, manufacturing, fisheries and tourism sectors depend on reliable port operations to reach domestic and international markets.

"A more efficient Port of Cape Town is ultimately about jobs. When exporters can move their products to market faster and at lower cost, businesses can expand production, access new markets and employ more people. Improving port performance strengthens the entire value chain, from farms and factories to logistics providers and retailers, creating opportunities for residents across the province."

The Premier and Minister noted that the reform aligns closely with the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs Strategy, which identifies efficient logistics infrastructure as a critical enabler of economic growth and employment creation. By improving the performance of strategic assets such as the Port of Cape Town, the province can attract new investment, increase export volumes and support the expansion of key industries.

They further emphasised that reducing delays and improving operational efficiency will lower the cost of doing business, helping both established companies and emerging enterprises become more competitive. Increased trade activity through the Port will support employment across multiple sectors, including agriculture, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and related services.

The Premier and Minister added that the announcement is a positive signal that long-needed reform is underway in South Africa's logistics sector and reflects longstanding calls from business, industry stakeholders and provincial governments for greater private sector participation in strategic infrastructure.

"When the Port of Cape Town works, businesses grow, exports increase and jobs are created. Strengthening the performance of the Port is essential to achieving our Growth for Jobs objectives and ensuring that the Western Cape remains a globally competitive trading and investment destination," they said.

Media Enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Media Liaison Officer

Office of Minister Ivan Meyer

Email: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 079 990 4231