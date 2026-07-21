Deputy Minister Jack Bloom launches 2026 Clear Rivers Campaign

Deputy Minister Dr Jack Bloom launches 2026 Clear Rivers Campaign, calls on South Africans to become custodians of the nation's water resources.

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Dr Jack Bloom, today officially launched the Department of Water and Sanitation's (DWS) 2026 Clear Rivers Campaign at the Apies River in Pretoria North, urging all South Africans to play an active role in protecting and restoring the country's precious water resources.

Held during Mandela Month under the theme, "South Africa is a water-scarce country, clean up and protect our water resources," the campaign brought together national, provincial and local government, state-owned entities, environmental organisations, schools, private sector partners, community-based organisations and volunteers in a united effort to rehabilitate one of Gauteng's most polluted rivers.

The launch forms part of the Department's nationwide initiative encouraging citizens to dedicate their 67 minutes of service to cleaning rivers, wetlands, streams, canals, dams and other freshwater ecosystems while promoting environmental stewardship and responsible water resource management.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Minister Bloom said the campaign seeks to strengthen environmental awareness, encourage volunteerism and inspire active citizen participation in safeguarding South Africa's limited freshwater resources.

"Our rivers are the lifeblood of our communities, our economy and our ecosystems. Their protection cannot be left to government alone. Every South African has a responsibility to prevent pollution, report illegal dumping and become an active custodian of our water resources," said Dr Bloom.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that while community clean-up campaigns play an important role in restoring rivers, they address only the visible effects of pollution. He stressed that lasting solutions require tackling the root causes, including illegal dumping, deteriorating wastewater infrastructure and the discharge of untreated sewage into rivers.

Referring to the Apies River, Dr Bloom said years of sewage spills, industrial pollution and urban waste have severely degraded the river, making it unsafe for human contact while threatening biodiversity, livelihoods and surrounding ecosystems.

He further highlighted findings from the 2025 Green Drop Report, which revealed that nearly half of South Africa's municipal wastewater treatment systems are in a critical state. To strengthen accountability and improve compliance, the Department is establishing a National Polluters Register aimed at identifying polluters and ensuring they are held accountable for contaminating the country's water resources.

Earlier in the programme, Acting Deputy Director-General for Water Resources Management, Dr Moloko Matlala, described the Apies River as a historically significant water resource that continues to support communities, biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Dr Matlala encouraged communities to participate in the Department's Adopt-a-River Programme, which empowers citizens to monitor river health through citizen science initiatives such as miniSASS, while fostering community ownership and sustainable river management.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the Environmental Warriors, led by citizen scientist Ms Noloyiso Mbiza, whose volunteers have been conducting regular clean-up activities along the Apies River since 2023.

Representatives from Plastics SA, Rand Water, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), the City of Tshwane and other environmental partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on river conservation, environmental education and responsible waste management.

One of the highlights of the event was an inspiring address by a nine-year-old learner from Laerskool Akasia, representing the Environmental Warriors, who encouraged young people to become environmental ambassadors and reminded participants that protecting rivers begins with individual responsibility.

Following the official launch, Ms Mbiza conducted a safety briefing before leading volunteers in the 67-minute clean-up campaign. Participants, including Deputy Minister Bloom, government officials, community members, youth volunteers and environmental partners, were divided into teams to remove litter and debris from the riverbanks, low-water bridge and sections of the river channel.

The Department expressed its sincere appreciation to all stakeholders whose contributions made the campaign a success, including the City of Tshwane, Rand Water, Plastics SA, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), schools, community organisations and volunteers.

The Department reiterated its call on communities, businesses, schools and civil society organisations to adopt rivers within their local areas, report pollution, participate in regular clean-up campaigns and promote responsible environmental practices throughout the year.

The 2026 Clear Rivers Campaign forms part of the Department of Water and Sanitation's ongoing commitment to restoring South Africa's rivers, protecting the country's scarce freshwater resources and ensuring water security for present and future generations.

Media Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

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