Water and Sanitation calls on communities to clean up and protect water resources in commemoration of Mandela Month

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on communities to join the Clear Rivers Campaign to clean up and protect rivers and all other water resources in the Mpumalanga Province in commemoration of Nelson Mandela Month.

The Clear Rivers Campaigns is the Department of Water and Sanitation’scommemoration of Nelson Mandela’s legacy by reminding the public of the importance of rivers and all other watercourses. Tata Mandela once stated, “We must never forget that it is our duty to protect this environment”.It is a reminder that we all have the responsibility and role to play in keeping our rivers and watercourses clean and healthy for sustainable supply of water in our water scarce country.

The health of the rivers in our country is threatened by pollution, excessive use of the water and the riverbanks. If we pollute the river in one place, we affect the condition of the river for a long distance downstream. A river performs functions such as the ability to clean itself best, when it is healthy.

Therefore, active and responsible citizenry is encouraged across a spectrum where people from all walks of life become participants in promoting healthy rivers. The relationship between communities and healthy rivers can never be overstated, as it is community members who must take care of our rivers to ensure that they are not filtered with filthy litter.

The need for water security, particularly in the face of global climate change and a multitude of anthropogenic impacts affecting our rivers, calls for a national and unified approach to protect our rivers, wetlands and broader catchments.

Over the years, the Department has been mobilising all sectors of society to join hands in large numbers and go out to clean our rivers and streams. The Department still calls out communities, corporate sector and civil society organisation to go out in their respective communities to clean and also prevent pollution of rivers and stream. “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it” state former President Mandela in one of his famous quotes.

The Department in partnership with Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency and other sector stakeholders will be undertaking river clean-ups in the Inkomati and Usuthu catchment areas, and call on the communities to participate and adopt those watercourses to ensure that they are protected and remain clean, safe and healthy.

Media Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cel: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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