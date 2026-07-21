North West Agriculture on surprassing one million Foot-and-Mouth vaccinations

North West surpasses one million FMD vaccinations, marking a major milestone in the fight against foot-and-mouth disease.

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reached a significant milestone in its fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), with more than one million animals vaccinated as part of an intensive province-wide campaign to protect livestock, contain the outbreak and restore confidence in the livestock sector.

The mass vaccination programme, which commenced in early March 2026, forms part of the national intervention aimed at vaccinating the provincial cattle herd and limiting the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

As of 19 July 2026, a total of 1 032 615 cattle had been vaccinated against FMD, making the North West one of the leading provinces in implementing the national FMD vaccination programme. This achievement places provincial vaccination coverage at approximately 74% of the estimated cattle population, with the Department remaining firmly on track to achieve its target of 80% coverage by the end of August 2026, a critical threshold in establishing herd immunity.

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, commended veterinary professionals, animal health technicians and support teams for their dedication in reaching this important milestone.

“Reaching more than one million vaccinated cattle is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the commitment, professionalism and hard work of ourveterinary teams, who have worked tirelessly across all four districts of the province. This milestone brings us closer to our goal of vaccinating at least 80% of the provincial herd by the end of August and, ultimately, every eligible animal in the province,” said MEC Sambatha.

“While we celebrate this progress, we must remain focused on the work that still lies ahead. This is not the finish line;it is an important step in a much longer journey towards controlling and eventually eradicating the disease. I extend my sincere appreciation to Veterinary Services, farmers, industry stakeholders and every individual who has contributed to the success of this campaign.”

MEC Sambatha stressed that the milestone should not lead to complacency, as the vaccination campaign is entering a critical phase.

“This achievement does not mean that officials or farmers can relax. We have completed a significant portion of the first round of vaccinations, but once this phase is concluded, we must return to administer a second dose to all vaccinated animals. Full protection depends on completing the vaccination schedule,” he said.

Vaccination activities are continuing in affected and high-risk areas to ensure maximum coverage and protection of the provincial herd, and farmers are urged to continue adhering to strict biosecurity measures and to ensure that all eligible animals are presented for vaccination.

The Department reiterates its commitment to working closely with livestock farmers, organised agriculture, traditional leaders and all stakeholders to safeguard animal health, protect the agricultural economy and secure the future of the province's livestock industry.

Media Enquiries:

The Communication Services Directorate Spokesperson

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Tel: 018 384 3117/ Cell: 060 745 4020

Email: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

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