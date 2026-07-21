Governor Newsom doubles down on California’s commitment to veterans with major new investments

“Governor Newsom and the Legislature have provided the resources, and CalVet is putting those investments to work in communities across the state. Through our programs and local partners, this funding will translate into expert benefits assistance, stable housing and supportive services for older veterans, legal help to remove barriers to earned benefits, and continued progress on a long-awaited veterans cemetery in Southern California. This is how investment becomes meaningful action for California veterans and their families,” said CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin.

Delivering the Southern California Veterans Cemetery: $19 million

$9 million to construct an access road.

$10 million in expenditure authority to begin preliminary plans, working drawings and construction for Phase I of the project.

These investments mark another major milestone toward establishing the long-awaited Southern California Veterans Cemetery serving veterans and their families throughout Southern California.

Helping veterans access earned benefits: $6 million

Strengthens County Veterans Service Offices so more veterans can receive expert assistance accessing disability compensation, pensions, health care, and other earned federal benefits.

Helping older veterans stay housed: $7 million

Continues the Veterans Support to Self-Reliance Program, providing housing stability and supportive services—including nursing care, behavioral health supports, medication management, and peer support—for veterans age 55 and older who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Restoring benefits through legal assistance: $2 million

Expands no cost legal services helping veterans obtain discharge upgrades that restore eligibility for federal benefits for veterans affected by military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injury, behavioral health conditions, discrimination, or other qualifying circumstances.

Since 2019, Governor Newsom has prioritized veterans through sustained investments – more than $10.5 billion – across state government, including:

More information about support services for veterans is available at calvet.ca.gov.

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