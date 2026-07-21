OpenLens Launches Built-In AI Agent, Letting Marketers Query Their AI Visibility in Plain Language

OpenLens launches a built-in AI agent that answers questions about your AI visibility in plain language and builds finished PDF, Word, and PowerPoint reports.

Teams shouldn't need to be dashboard experts to understand how AI assistants talk about their brand” — Cameron Witkowski

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLens, the AI visibility platform, today announced the launch of an AI agent built directly into its product. Available from any project, the agent lets users ask questions about their brand's visibility in AI assistants in plain language and receive synthesized answers, or complete, ready-to-share documents, in seconds.Rather than clicking through dashboards, users can simply ask questions like "How did our visibility change this month, and why?" The agent looks across a project's prompts, brands, and runs, pulls together an answer, and can produce finished deliverables as PDF, Word, or PowerPoint files.The agent is designed to work the way a careful analyst would. When a request is ambiguous, it asks a quick clarifying question instead of guessing. Users can redirect it while it works, and it checks in before making any changes to a project. Everything it produces belongs to the user and is available to download."Teams shouldn't need to be dashboard experts to understand how AI assistants talk about their brand," said Cameron Witkowski, Co-Founder of OpenLens. "Now you just ask. The agent does the digging across your data and hands you an answer, or a finished report you can put in front of your client or CMO."The release also brings Google Search Console and Google Analytics integrations, placing classic-search clicks, impressions, and average position alongside AI visibility, together with a view of how much traffic AI assistants are driving. Organizations connect once, and each project selects which properties to use. Rounding out the release are a faster post-sign-in dashboard, onboarding that resumes where users left off, and new MCP tools that let AI assistants search the OpenLens documentation directly.The AI agent is available now to all OpenLens users.About OpenLensOpenLens helps brands measure and improve how they appear in AI assistants. By tracking prompts, mentions, and citations across AI platforms, and now alongside classic search data, OpenLens gives marketing teams a complete picture of their visibility in the AI era. Learn more at openlens.com

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