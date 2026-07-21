'Perfectly Good' ACs Are Not Heat Wave Proof, Say M&R Air Conditioning Experts

M&R Air Conditioning team

Internal service data reveals why functional cooling systems suddenly fail when severe Florida heat hits.

The system keeps running until extreme heat leaves zero margin for error. That is why emergency calls spike in the hottest weeks of summer instead of early spring.” — Mitch Orta

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The air conditioner worked fine yesterday, but on one of the hottest afternoons of the summer, the temperature inside starts climbing. According to technicians at St. Petersburg-based M&R Air Conditioning , that is one of the most common calls they receive during peak summer months.While these breakdowns feel sudden to homeowners, cooling experts say extreme heat acts like a stress test, pushing hidden, slow-developing issues past their breaking point.Looking at summer emergency service records across Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties, M&R Air Conditioning found that most heat wave breakdowns happen long before the system actually stops working. The company’s seasonal data shows that 59% of summer emergency repairs involved underlying issues that regular maintenance could have caught early."People naturally assume that if their AC is cooling the house, it is in great shape," said Mitch Orta, Founder and Owner of M&R Air Conditioning. "The reality is that an AC running on a normal day is not working nearly as hard as it has to during a heat wave. When outdoor temperatures spike, the system has to run constantly. That non-stop demand quickly exposes small weaknesses that were hiding under the surface."M&R’s service records highlight the top reasons cooling systems break down during extended heat waves:- Weak Capacitors and Electrical Strain (44% of Emergency Calls): Capacitors give the system the electrical boost it needs to run. Summer heat gradually weakens these parts over time. Under the stress of a heat wave, an already weak capacitor easily overheats and dies, leaving the system unable to turn on.- Restricted Airflow and Frozen Coils (27%): A slightly dirty coil or restricted air filter might not seem like a big deal in mild weather. However, when the AC runs continuously, that lack of airflow causes cooling coils to drop below freezing, turning moisture into ice and completely blocking cold air.- Clogged Drain Lines (15%): Florida humidity forces AC systems to pull gallons of water out of the air every day. Small amounts of buildup in the drain line can quickly create a full blockage during long run times, triggering safety switches that shut the whole system down to prevent water damage.- Overworked Fan Motors (14%): Outdoor fan motors have to dump massive amounts of heat into the outside air. Operating in extreme heat for hours on end can cause motor parts to overheat, leading to total motor failure."A weak part does not stop an AC overnight during normal weather," Orta explained. "The system keeps running until extreme heat leaves zero margin for error. That is why emergency calls spike in the hottest weeks of summer instead of early spring."To protect cooling systems before severe heat sets in, M&R Air Conditioning recommends seasonal tune-ups that go beyond swapping out air filters. Professional inspections test electrical parts, check refrigerant levels, and ensure proper airflow so small issues do not turn into costly mid-summer emergencies.Additionally, M&R encourages residents to check on elderly neighbors, family members, and anyone with health conditions during extreme heat events, as losing air conditioning can quickly become a safety hazard."In peak summer, working air conditioning is a necessity for staying safe at home," Orta added. "Catching small issues early is always easier and less expensive than dealing with a total breakdown in July."To discuss these regional cooling findings with an expert, reach out to M&R Air Conditioning at 813-482-8499 or mitch@mandrhvac.com.About M&R Air ConditioningM&R Air Conditioning is a family-owned HVAC company based in St. Petersburg, Florida, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties. Founded by Mitch Orta, the company provides air conditioning repair, system replacements, and preventive maintenance with a focus on clear communication, honest diagnostics, and responsive local service. M&R Air Conditioning has earned over 1,186 five-star customer reviews across the Tampa Bay area.

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